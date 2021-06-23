With the anti-Covid kit, this is how the Olympic Village is being prepared | Tec Review

Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Tuesday June 22

They warn change in trend and rebound in infections

The Ministry of Health warned this Tuesday of a possible “change in trend” in the pandemic due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases after four consecutive months down. “This could represent a change in the trend of the epidemic or it could not, as has happened throughout the descent, where we find this kind of zigzag or ladder”, recognized the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López -Gatell. (.)

On June 21, 470 thousand 564 doses of vaccines against # COVID19 were applied. Throughout the country, 40 million 700 thousand 954 doses have been applied. pic.twitter.com/PGGTQsviyZ – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 22, 2021

Abdala, Cuban vaccine candidate, has 92% efficacy

The vaccine candidate against Covid-19, Abdala, prepared by Cuba, has an efficacy of more than 92%, reported BioCubaFarma, the laboratory that developed what is close to becoming the first immunizer against the coronavirus created in Latin America. “#Abdala vaccine candidate of @CIGBCuba, shows an efficacy of 92.28%, in its 3-dose scheme. #CubaEsCiencia ”, indicated the laboratory in a Twitter message. (.)

Hit by two pandemics (# COVID19 and #Bloqueo), our scientists from Finlay and CIGB, have jumped over all obstacles and have given us two very effective vaccines: # SOBERANA02 and #Abdala. pic.twitter.com/4DOfJiRh3o – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 21, 2021

Colombia exceeds 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Colombia on Monday surpassed 100,000 deaths in a 15-month pandemic, also registering a record in the daily report of deaths, above 600, according to the Ministry of Health. After almost sixty days of massive protests against the government of the conservative Iván Duque, the country of 50 million inhabitants is going through the worst peak of the disease: there are 100,582 deaths, the agency specified in its report, in which it also recorded 648 fatalities in the last hours. (.)

Monday June 21

‘Fever clinic’ and anticovid kit: an adapted Olympic Village

One month after the event, the organizers of the Tokyo Games opened the doors of the Olympic Village to the media this Sunday and revealed the security measures that have been taken due to the threat of Covid-19, as a ‘fever clinic ‘and an antivirus kit that will be awarded to the public and athletes.

Organizers are heading into the final stretch of preparations before the opening ceremony on July 23 and are trying to build confidence in the safety of the Games, not only in athletes, but also in a distrustful Japanese population. (.)

States extend travel restrictions at land borders of Canada and Mexico until July 21

The U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Sunday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced on Friday its own extension of the requirements that expired on Monday and are in effect from March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (.)

Mexico City suspends classes due to yellow traffic light

The schools in Mexico City, which had just returned to face-to-face classes, will close their doors again starting Monday, after the capital rose to a higher level of risk from Covid-19, authorities said Saturday educational.

The metropolis government had relaxed restrictions on the activities of schools, shopping centers and restaurants just two weeks ago, when the dense urban area moved to the lowest level of epidemiological risk in the official four-tier “traffic light” model. (.)

It may interest you: AstraZeneca fails with new treatment against Covid-19