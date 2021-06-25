With the anti-Covid kit, this is how the Olympic Village is being prepared | Tec Review

Covid-19 news

We bring you the summary of the most relevant:

Friday June 25

Delta variant threatens to cause a new world wave

The Delta variant, responsible for the current rebound in the epidemic in the United Kingdom, could cause a new wave on a global scale during the boreal summer if prevention measures are not taken, experts and health authorities warn. For now, the Covid-19 pandemic is slowing down: the number of new registered cases is the lowest since February and the number of deaths is also falling, according to the World Health Organization. (.)

Mexico donates 400,000 vaccines to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

Mexico donated 400,000 vaccines against Covid-19 to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, a region of Central America known as the northern triangle, hit by the pandemic. “I come on behalf of Mexico to deliver to the people of Guatemala (…) 150,000 vaccines, which are the result of a Latin American initiative,” said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who disembarked for a few hours at a Guatemalan Air Force base. (.)

Cuba seeks approval of its vaccines before the WHO

As soon as the national regulatory body approves them, Cuba will begin the process to certify before the World Health Organization (WHO) its vaccine candidates against Covid-19 Abdala and Soberana 02, after they registered an efficacy of 92% and 62 % in clinical trials, respectively. “The exchange with the WHO / PAHO has been constant throughout the process” and the dialogue, “permanent”, assured the director of Science and Innovation of the state group Biocubafarma, Rolando Pérez, in a press conference to inform about the development of the two potential vaccines and the next steps after knowing their preliminary efficacy data. (.)

Thursday June 24

Cofepris approves the use of Pfizer in minors

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), has ruled appropriate the modification to the authorization conditions for emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, expanding the therapeutic indication for its possible application from 12 years of age. The biological has been authorized for emergency use since December 11, 2020, when it was submitted for consideration for application to persons over 18 years of age. The New Molecules Committee (CMN) met on this age group expansion on June 11, 2021 and its members unanimously issued a favorable opinion. (Tec Review)

First missing sequences of SARS-CoV-2 recovered

An American researcher says that, while searching for files stored in the Google cloud, he managed to recover up to 13 sequences of the Covid-19 virus that had mysteriously disappeared from the database last year. According to The New York Times, about a year ago, the genetic sequences of more than 200 virus samples from the first cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan (China) disappeared from a scientific database on the internet. (.)

UN: Cannabis and sedative use on the rise during the pandemic

The use of cannabis and sedatives, such as benzodiazepines, increased during the Covid-19 pandemic in almost all countries for which data is available, says the United Nations in its World Drug Report, published today. In a survey of health professionals carried out in 77 countries, 64% said that they had detected an increase in the non-medical use of sedatives and 42% said that the use of cannabis had also increased. (.)

Brazil registers a new daily record of confirmed cases of covid-19

Brazil, one of the three countries in the world most affected by the pandemic in absolute numbers together with the United States and India, registered 115,228 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, a new record of infections, and 2,392 deaths from coronavirus, according to the official figures for this Wednesday. Since the first contagion, on February 26 of the year, and from the first death, on March 12, both in Sao Paulo, the country now has 18,169,881 confirmed cases and totals 507,109 deaths associated with covid-19. (.)

Wednesday 23 June

AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines effective against Delta and Kappa variants

The Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and the Pfizer-BioNTech alliance remain broadly effective against the Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, according to research conducted by the University of Oxford. The study, published in the journal Cell, looked at the ability of antibodies in the blood of people who were vaccinated with the two-injection regimens to neutralize the highly contagious Delta and Kappa variants, according to a statement. (.)

New Delta Plus variant alerts India

The detection of a new, more infectious mutation of the coronavirus, the Delta Plus variant, of which 40 cases have already been identified, begins to cause concern in India, which on Wednesday exceeded 30 million infections since the start of the pandemic. Although according to experts there is still a lack of data to determine if this mutation is more dangerous than existing ones, the announcement comes amid warnings about the need to prepare for an inevitable third wave of covid-19. (.)

A study questions the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine in some countries

Some countries are currently suffering from new coronavirus outbreaks despite maintaining high rates of inoculation of vaccines mainly manufactured in China, which suggests that these preparations may not be as effective in the fight against the disease and its new variants. New York Times. The New York newspaper has developed an investigation based on data on the contagion of covid-19 in some countries that have used mostly Chinese vaccines such as the Seychelles, Mongolia or Chile. (.)

Tuesday June 22

They warn of a change in trend and a rebound in infections

The Ministry of Health warned this Tuesday of a possible “change in trend” in the pandemic due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases after four consecutive months of decline. “This could represent a change in the trend of the epidemic or it could not, as has happened throughout the descent, where we find this kind of zigzag or ladder”, recognized the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López -Gatell. (.)

On June 21, 470 thousand 564 doses of vaccines against # COVID19 were applied. Throughout the country, 40 million 700 thousand 954 doses have been applied. pic.twitter.com/PGGTQsviyZ – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 22, 2021

Abdala, vaccine candidate from Cuba, has 92% efficacy

The vaccine candidate against Covid-19, Abdala, prepared by Cuba, has an efficacy of more than 92%, reported BioCubaFarma, the laboratory that developed what is close to becoming the first immunizer against the coronavirus created in Latin America. “#Abdala vaccine candidate of @CIGBCuba, shows an efficacy of 92.28%, in its 3-dose scheme. #CubaEsCiencia ”, indicated the laboratory in a Twitter message. (.)

Hit by two pandemics (# COVID19 and #Bloqueo), our scientists from Finlay and CIGB, have jumped over all obstacles and have given us two very effective vaccines: # SOBERANA02 and #Abdala. pic.twitter.com/4DOfJiRh3o – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) June 21, 2021

Colombia exceeds 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Colombia on Monday surpassed 100,000 deaths in a 15-month pandemic, also registering a record in the daily report of deaths, above 600, according to the Ministry of Health. After almost sixty days of massive protests against the government of conservative Iván Duque, the country of 50 million inhabitants is going through the worst peak of the disease: there are 100,582 deaths, the agency specified in its report, in which it also recorded 648 fatalities in the last hours. (.)

Monday June 21

‘Fever clinic’ and anticovid kit: an adapted Olympic Village

One month after the event, the organizers of the Tokyo Games opened the doors of the Olympic Village to the media this Sunday and revealed the security measures that have been taken due to the threat of Covid-19, as a ‘fever clinic ‘and an antivirus kit that will be awarded to the public and athletes.

Organizers are heading into the final stretch of preparations before the opening ceremony on July 23 and are trying to build confidence in the safety of the Games, not only in athletes, but also in a distrustful Japanese population. (.)

States extend travel restrictions at land borders of Canada and Mexico until July 21

The U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Sunday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced on Friday its own extension of the requirements that expired on Monday and are in effect from March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (.)

Mexico City suspends classes due to yellow traffic light

The schools in Mexico City, which had just returned to face-to-face classes, will close their doors again starting Monday, after the capital rose to a higher level of risk from Covid-19, authorities said Saturday educational.

The metropolis government had relaxed restrictions on the activities of schools, shopping centers and restaurants just two weeks ago, when the dense urban area moved to the lowest level of epidemiological risk in the official four-tier “traffic light” model. (.)

