After a request for a hearing made in recent days in view of the critical situation that the sector is going through, the President Alberto Fernández met today for more than an hour with the leaders of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CAC) at the Olivos residence.

During the meeting, there was dialogue “about the delicate situation that Commerce and Services are going through, in the context of the emergency caused by the pandemic of the Coronavirus ”, specified the entity that presides Jorge Di Fiori, which has been demanding measures to alleviate the difficult situation facing the sector, which has shops closed due to quarantine but which has to face the payment of obligations, such as salaries, rents and taxes.

It emerged that the institution, represented by Di Fiori, and Vice Presidents Eduardo Eurnekian and Alberto Grimoldi, came to the meeting with the President with some proposals around two axes to alleviate the situation of merchants.

He First, it refers to the possibility of establishing a selective social isolation that allows a gradual return to activity. For this, it was proposed:

–Authorization of face-to-face tasks only to workers, outside vulnerable groups, residing in, for example, a radius not greater than 5 km from the workplace for the first stage; after 20 km for the second, and so on.

–Establishment of special schedules to avoid the generation of “peak hours” in the means of transport. In the first stage, 6-hour days and then gradually expand them.

–Relaxation of the restrictions that affect the logistics of electronic commerce, key at this time as an alternative to the traditional channel. “It is essential to allow merchants to go to their premises or warehouses, with a limited number of employees and without attention to the public, so that they can sell and dispatch orders directly through an authorized parcel, mail or freight service,” he said. the CAC.

At the same time, the entity requested a “broad simplification of bureaucratic procedures and a prompt opening, at least partially, of bank branches, essential for carrying out certain operations.”

The second of the axes, meanwhile, consisted of financial and tax support measures for companies. In this sense it was proposed:

–Granting of an instant and direct loan, at zero rate, which is credited to the workers’ salary accounts. The loan amount should be equivalent to the difference between the worker’s salary and the payment made by ANSES (Compensatory Allocation to Salary) or the Ministry of Labor (Repro Assistance for Health Emergency).

–Postponement of payments of personal contributions and contributions and contributions and ART corresponding to the salaries of March and April. In addition, the opening of a payment facility plan in six installments for its cancellation with expiration from 60 days after the end of the isolation period.

–100% exemption from the payment of employer contributions from March and April salaries, Expandable to the following months, according to the evolution of the pandemic and its consequences.

–Postponement of tax maturities operating in April for the three levels of government (VAT, bank debits and credits tax, Advance Payments, Gross Income and municipal taxes).

–Suspension for two months of all the early collection regimes of the three levels of government (withholdings and perceptions).

Upon receiving the CAC, Fernández sought to contain a strong sector of the economy, which has 1.2 million workers in the trade sector alone, and just over 4 million if the service employees are added. Sources in the sector say that some companies were able to pay their salaries in a timely manner – those with the highest backs – but others are still analyzing how to do it and “probably will do so in installments.” “We will have the most serious problem in April, because in March we could work almost 20 days,” the sources said.

Although various measures have been taken by the government to alleviate the situation of the private sector in the midst of the current economic paralysis, businessmen insist that they are not enough, and that in many cases they do not stop working. This is the case, for example, of bank loans for SMEs, which do not flow as they would like, even with the guarantees offered by the Ministry of Productive Development.

Against the measures adopted, including the credits, reduction of 95% and postponement of the payment of employer contributions, and the contribution of the Government to pay part of the salaries in companies of up to 100 workers, it was ordered by decree that the Companies cannot use coronavirus as “force majeure” to make layoffs and suspensions for 60 days.

This decision, made official by decree, was made at the request of the CGT in view of the scenario that the unions envisioned, and after the Techint Group’s structure decided to terminate the contracts of 1,450 workers due to the paralysis of their works. The Ministry of Labor immediately dictated the compulsory conciliation, but the company’s objective remains firm.