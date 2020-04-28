According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry (ABIHPEC) together with the FSB Pesquisa Institute, Brazil has become the third country with the largest aesthetic market in the world, second only to the United States, which has 16.5% and China, with 10.3%.

Another survey that was made by the Euromonitor Beauty and Personal Care Survey, pointed out that by 2020, Brazil will have an accumulated increase that will reach 14.3%, an average of 2.7% each year.

Tonya Pereira, a businesswoman graduated in Fashion who changed her profession, improved and went deep in the field of aesthetics. He held Master Classes in Harvard, Dubai, Paris, Korea and Russia. She has been active for seven years, through much dedication and constant investment in equipment and training of her employees.

Orlando’s largest clinic has seen several world celebrities such as Xuxa, Ronaldo Nazário (Phenomenon), Doctor Rey, Débora Secco, Bella Falconi, Adriana Galisteu, Zilu and Wanessa Camargo, Cléo Pires and recently Simone and Simaria, among others.

In the growing wave of world aesthetics Tonya Pereira, founder and owner of Med Spa @tonyabeauty American clinic with “brazilian taste” located in Orlando, Florida, United States. Tonya saw an opportunity to seek new techniques and achieve growth in this area, thereby bringing the newest sensation of facial aesthetics worldwide to Brazil at the beginning of the year 2020, Bioplacenta the technique of Celebrities.

In a conversation with Tonya Pereira explains about the technique and the product used in the technique popular among the Kardashian family. Technique based on human placenta. Rich in vitamins B, E, C, iron, and oxytocin hormone of fundamental importance for the skin.

The Bioplacenta technique also has in its composition acid derived from almonds, antioxidants, EGF and Exosomes that help in Whitening and combating expression lines.

What does Bioplacenta cause in the skin?

It lightens blemishes, closes pores and reduces fine lines. “

In a brief conversation with Cileno Pereira, Tonya’s partner and brother he points out:

“The aesthetics market in Brazil today is very heated, there are many opportunities in this area, and with the crisis people found this new source of income and professionalization in this market”.

Today in addition to face-to-face courses, we have an online course academy focused on body and facial aesthetics (Tonya Beauty Academy) where we have more than 1000 students enrolled, we pass on knowledge and techniques to anywhere in the world (United States, Brazil, Switzerland, Japan, etc.). The best schools and universities in the United States and Europe work with online classes and that is what we are implementing in Brazil in less than 10 months, “The aesthetic market offers many opportunities for those who want to undertake, but the aesthetic professional needs to prepare, keep up to date and acquire knowledge in marketing, sales, entrepreneurship and that’s why we founded the Tonya Beauty Academy ”

“Tonya Beauty Academy, still in that year, more precisely in the month of October, brings a course” on FACIAL DERMO & APPLIED ANATOMY that will take place in Boston, USA at the Joseph B. Martin Conference Center at HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL.

