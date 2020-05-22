With blocks in its accesses by land and the beaches closed by sidings to stop tourists due to the new coronavirus, the city of San Sebastian, on the north coast of São Paulo, recorded on Friday, 22, the death of a person due to illness on the high seas. The victim, a 47-year-old man, was on a fishing boat with 23 other fishermen and crew, when he fell ill. The Navy called the municipal emergency service, but the patient died in the early hours of Wednesday, 20. The cause of death was confirmed on Friday. This is the third death from the disease in the city, which has 324 positive cases.

According to the city, the Águia Dourada IX fishing boat, coming from Itajaí, on the coast of Santa Catarina, was three hours from the coast of São Sebastião, when the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) was activated by the Navy, at 23 hours of Tuesday, 19. Upon arriving for assistance, Samu professionals found that the crew member had died and, as he had had flu-like symptoms, the case was treated as a suspect of the disease. “The health team performed all the recommended procedures for situations related to covid-19,” said the city.

As the other crew members did not show flu-like symptoms or other symptoms, after videoconference with the Navy, Epidemiological Surveillance and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), it was decided to return the boat and crew to the city of Santa Catarina. According to the city, the fishing boat left on Thursday, 21, with monitoring by the Navy during the trip.

On the afternoon of Friday, the captain of the vessel informed the municipality of São Paulo that he had arrived in Itajaí and the crew was presenting themselves to the local health team for exams and isolation. In São Sebastião, the death was registered as the first imported – the previous two were from local residents. The city has installed access blocks since Wednesday to curb the entry of tourists, due to the holiday in the capital. Vacationers’ access is prohibited on all beaches – some are closed with fences and fences.

