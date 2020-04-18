With 33 weeks of pregnancy, the actress showed her happiness because very soon she will have her first-born in her arms

For Sherlyn, becoming a mother is a dream that she is about to see come true, and although she never imagined that she would live the last days of pregnancy in the middle of a pandemic, the actress tries to enjoy this loving experience to the fullest.

Since she announced that she would become a mother and that she had managed to get pregnant through artificial insemination, the 34-year-old actress has shared every detail of the sweet wait on social networks, which has lived in the company of thousands of fans and moms first-timers, who like her, try to find the best to welcome their babies.

Through his official Instagram account, the television star recently shared a tender photograph, in which he posed during his 33rd week of pregnancy accompanied by his tender pets and with which he showed great happiness because very soon he will have his first-born in his arms. :

“Dog day? No love day at all, to take a deep breath and appreciate all the hidden blessings that this pandemic is giving us! As the date approaches to see the eyes of my beloved prince I can only say Thank you Thank you Thank you“He wrote as a description in the tender image that exceeded 100,000 red hearts.

A few days ago, the talented actress once again fell in love with her fans, with whom she shared a couple of photographs with which she presumed her advanced pregnancy posing from the beaches of Cancun in a red bikini.

Although they were taken shortly before his isolation from the coronavirus pandemic began, the images were revealed just a few days ago, garnering the approval of more than 200,000 fans who rated them with a red heart.

“Always beautiful inside and out“,”How good motherhood feels for you“,”How beautiful you look“,”You are so pretty“,”You look beautiful … I love your photos with your tummy“,”That beauty“,”What a pretty photo“,”You are the most beautiful mom“Are some messages you received Sherlyn.

