With tender and flirtatious kisses Noelia captivates fans on video | Instagram

The singer Noelia continues to conquer hearts and at the same time accelerate them because she knows very well how to do it and takes advantage of it, this time she did it through some flirtatious kisses, it is likely that more than one of her fans have craved to touch those full lips.

Without a doubt the interpreter of “Candle“She can’t help being a flirtatious woman, any activity she does immediately is associated with her beauty and her tremendous way of flirting with Internet users, always being careful not to overdo it so that they don’t do it with her person either.

It is inevitable for most male followers of the beautiful celebrity star to see her and not sigh and even begin to let the imagination fly, because on several occasions we have seen her wear outfits that cause more than sighs.

Either with something short or tight Noelia it will always look spectacular, the same happened with its most recent publication, this is a video that he shared seven hours ago that already has more than 13 thousand reproductions! In addition to 102 comments where we find several emojis in love.

Read also: In black interiors, Belinda shines from the inside out

In his video he appears inside his car, he does not mention where the dog was going, he certainly did it with style, on this occasion he decided to leave his fans without description only delighting his pupil with his beauty.

Noelia is filming herself while the car moves forward, so we see some involuntary movements caused by the car, we immediately see a yellow tank top that she is wearing, as well as some brown leggings that, as always, are quite tight.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Noelia wears a makeup that highlights her beautiful hazel eyes, in addition to the fact that on her fleshy lips she is wearing a rather striking pink lipstick, for this reason when throwing some kisses it is immediately noticeable especially when she sticks her tongue out a little flirtatiously, It is probable that when seeing these images more than one of them had tickled their stomachs.

Something that we also noticed in her video that to tell the truth is something strange about her, is that she is wearing a necklace, since the interpreter of “Give me a reason“She doesn’t usually wear so many accessories and jewelry, as every woman looks beautiful with this type of necklaces.

In addition to being a singer, Noelia is also a model, actress and businesswoman, she performs various activities, but is always on the lookout for her fans.