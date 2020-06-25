He believes that ten races are worth to know who stands out above the rest

Reveals that more than 30 covid-19 tests will have to be done this season

Daniel Ricciardo assures that already with a season of ten races, Formula 1 would have a deserved and legitimate world champion. The Australian thinks that a dozen tests are enough for a pilot to stand out and that with this number it is clear who deserves to occupy the throne of the Great Circus.

The length of the 2020 season remains to be seen. For the moment, the category has taken a great step forward by confirming the first eight races of the year, to reach the minimum for the season to be considered valid. Of course, the future after the eighth test remains gray for the moment, although the option of adding more races to the European tour is gaining more momentum.

Ricciardo personally believes that there should be ten races or more so that Formula 1 can crown a deserved world champion in 2020. The Australian is sure that in four or five races not much can be demonstrated and therefore he sees it as necessary at least get up to ten.

“If you manage to make a season with a number greater than or equal to ten races, yes we would have a legitimate champion. If only four or five were made then no, but with ten it would already be clear that the pilot deserves to be world champion “, Ricciardo acknowledged in the podcast of the Australian GP ‘In The Fast Lane’.

Ricciardo is clear that everything will be different in the paddock this season, since there will be no public and the teams will take half of their staff. Of course, the Australian makes it clear that for his part nothing will change.

“Obviously, the atmosphere will be different in the paddock. There will be no fans, at least during the first part of the season, but the reality is that we are going to run again. We are still the same drivers and the same teams, for me the competition will not change “, has added.

Lastly, he reveals that he will have to take the covid-19 test more than 30 times this year to run safely throughout the season.

“One thing I’m not sure about because I’ve already experienced it is the covid-19 test. It’s not fun at all and we will have to do it more than 30 times this year. It is something that I do not like at all, “said Ricciardo to finish.

