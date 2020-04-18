Structured virtual football with competitive scenario similar to League of Legends and Free Fire? ISL eSports on Thursday presented the competition plan for Fifa Pro Clubs, in which 11 players face 11 others in virtual football simulation. Entitled to the League of Stars and circuits ranging from the beginner to the professional scene, the organization faces the challenge of structuring an eSport that directly involves the main national passion: football.

Circuits from beginner to professional, Star League and official football teams are in the plans (Photo: Disclosure)

Among the teams participating in the League of Stars, prominent eSports organizations such as Black Dragons, Falkol and Havan Liberty are present. In addition, soccer teams like Ceará and the organization R10 Team – which belongs to the world soccer star, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and has Jean Chera, ex-jewel of Santos’ base divisions, as the main administrator – have already confirmed that they will compete in competitions with start scheduled for next Monday.

The news doesn’t stop there. Founder-partner of 5FOX (now Falkol) and former manager of Red Canids, Walter Zanotti, who is also brother-in-law to Fernandinho, from Manchester City, was hired as manager of the ISL platform. He spoke about the challenges of the scenario and objectives of the organization.

– I was invited by Fabiano Silva, ISL’s CEO and, for me, it is another great challenge. The potential of this virtual football and 11×11 scenario is enormous. It is a modality that associates passions of eSports and should not be separated from real football. The goal is to be able to unite these two aspects in a way that captivates the public, sponsors and is still a well-formatted product for the media. We are very excited and we know that we have a lot to accomplish – said Zanotti.

In turn, Fabiano Silva, CEO of ISL eSports, analyzed the company’s structure and plans for the future:

– Walter’s arrival is very important in our climbing plan as eSports. He adds know-how and joins me, Vicente, who is my partner and right-hand man, in addition to nine more people specialized in the areas of administration, communication, marketing, in addition to our transmission team. We already have our online circuit, the grand final in our Major, in a big arena in São Paulo, and an international partnership that allows international competitions such as Libertadores and in-person openings in Latin America. It is the beginning of a job that seeks to help develop, generate jobs and structure a new, engaged, strong and, above all, professional community within eSports.

Platform partner Vicente Pio Alves explained more about how ISL’s competitive calendar is structured.

– We are currently open for registration until this Saturday. Our goal is to have a democratic thought and foster the growth of a community that is passionate about virtual football. With that, in our beginner circuit we have free championships and with ease for new teams, even with a game scheduling system. It is only the beginning of the work and I advance that we are also planning the x1 modality calendar. More than a company, our job is to strengthen a community that is passionate about the game – he said.

The season of the stars is open with the mission of, more than building the competitive future of Virtual Football, uniting a community. Are you interested? Learn more at islgaming.com.

