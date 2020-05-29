After so many months without saying anything about it and with an excellent performance on the undercard, Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy finally make it official, confirm the sequel to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, which will be perfect to continue the story they left open on the post-credit scene where we saw Tales, but also to introduce others of their kind like Knuckles.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ was released in February of this year with a grossing over $ 300 million, not bad for a movie that cost more than 90 million to produce without mentioning the changes in the design of the main character. Paramount heard fans complaining about the first version shown in a trailer, a few months later they released another, and the response was completely positive.

With the moral obligation to fill theaters after fulfilling the whims of the public, and with such good numbers and positive reviews, it was a matter of time for the news to become official and at last it is, the family sequel will bring Jeff back. Fowler as director, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be in charge of the script. What is not known so far is the number of new actors, but we could anticipate that Ben schwartz it will return to be the voice of Sonic; James Marsden will return as Tom Wachowski, the best friend of the blue hedgehog; and last but not least we will have Jim Carrey like the evil Dr. Ivo Robotnik.

Now that they confirm the sequel to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ and in case you have not yet seen this movie, which is already available in digital format, we tell you that this story is based on the famous video game franchise created by Sega, where Sonic will find an ally in Tom to avoid the plans of Dr. Ivo Robotnik, an evil genius who wants to dominate the world.