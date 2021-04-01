With tabby yarn! Noelia surprises her fans in video | Instagram

A new video shared by the singer Noelia left her fans shocked, this because she appears wearing her figure with a transparent outfit and a brindle thread, without a doubt managed to conquer his fans again.

For a long time, the beautiful businesswoman of Puerto Rican origin, like Chayanne, Ricky Martin and Daddy Yankee, has been showing off her beautiful figure that over time has only improved, there is no doubt that Noelia he knows how to harness his adorable charm and personality.

With each of her publications, the beautiful celebrity manages to conquer and at the same time pamper her followers, to date she has more than one million 400 thousand.

Also read: Noelia’s phosphorescent bodysuit captivates fans in a flirty video

Of course, to have this beautiful figure the interpreter of “You“She must exercise constantly, so she keeps everything perfectly in place, this is what her fans like the most because everything in her is completely natural and the result of constant exercise.

In her most recent Instagram video, which she shared 11 hours ago, she appears precisely in the gym, she is probably about to start her exercise routine because she looks very fresh and of course, before starting with her, she decided to melt her followers by showing part of her attire.

This consists of a fairly narrow bodysuit at the bottom, transparent leggings from his brand Noelicious and an animal print t @ nga that immediately draws attention for its feline print.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

For Noelia it is normal for her to greet her followers in her videos by sending them several flirtatious kisses; in his video one of his new songs entitled “Tarzan girl“surely it is already available in Spotify where you can also listen to several of their hits, this is a new version probably of Tarzan Boy from the Baltimora group.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Her video has so far 64,810 views and 226 comments, several of them also wish her a good day as she did in her description and as usual we also find comments where they say very nice things about her beauty.

With more than 20 years of career in the music entertainment and entrepreneurship industry, Noelia has made a great reputation that undoubtedly continues to conquer more Internet users over time and will surely continue to do so thanks to her charisma and talent.