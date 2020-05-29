The solidarity task force SOS Calamidade, of the Legion of Good Will, surpassed the incredible mark of 200 tons of donated food, including food and hygiene products

Frontline in this difficult pandemic period of the new coronavirus, the solidarity effort SOS Calamidade, of the Legion of Good Will, chaired by journalist and educator José de Paiva Netto, surpassed the incredible mark of 200 tons of donated food, including food and hygiene in the five regions of Brazil.

Solidary task force SOS Calamidade, of the LGW, has already received 200 tons of groceries in donations (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– The LGW is action. Solidarity cannot stop at any time, and the institution is making a huge mobilization across the country, supporting families most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic – said Eliel Brum, manager of the LGW in Rio de Janeiro.

In partnership with Super Rádio Brasil, numerous private companies, stars and federations in the middle of the struggle and, mainly, ordinary Brazilians, who said “yes” to the campaign, the action has already positively impacted the lives of thousands of families across the country.

– More than 69 cities in Brazil have already received some representative of the LGW taking donations. In all, more than 20 thousand people impacted by this action alone. We want to thank all the martial arts people and ask them to continue helping – he asked.

The dozens of social projects linked to struggles that the LGW supports are paralyzed due to quarantine, but the SOS Calamidade task force continues to assist students and their families. Collection centers were opened throughout Brazil to receive and distribute donations.

– While social and educational works cannot work, under the guidance of the country’s health authorities, we are working to mitigate the situation of the people who are in most difficulty – concluded the representative of the institution.

Also help by donating through http://lbv.org/mma-social.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website