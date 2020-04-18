The new coronavirus pandemic has hit the sports world and caused the postponement or cancellation of numerous events across the planet. In order to help tennis players who are having a harder time staying active during this crisis, Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the world and president of the Players Advice from ATP, proposed to the athletes that are in the Top 100 a financial proposal to help the recently created tennis support fund for those with lower ranking.

The fund, which is called “Player Relief”, aims to make a payment to lower ranked players who depend on tournament financial prizes, which are currently not being played.

The Serbian proposal has the support of Spanish Rafael Nadal, number 2 in the world, and Swiss Roger Federer, fourth place. It describes a table in which gradually the tennis players in the Top 100 singles and Top 20 doubles from ATP contribute with donations that will raise US $ 1.05 million (R $ 5.5 million).

In addition, ATP would make a donation in the same amount as tennis players and count on a donation of US $ 500 thousand (R $ 2.61 million) from each of the Grand Slam tournaments – Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open.

In total, the campaign would raise between US $ 4 million (almost R $ 21 million) and US $ 4.5 million (R $ 23.5 million), putting into practice the objective of paying US $ 10,000 (R $ 52, 3 thousand) to tennis players who are assisted by the program.

According to the Serbian proposal, players placed between 50 and 100 in the world would pay US $ 5,000 (R $ 26,100) each; athletes between 20 and 50 in the ranking would pay US $ 10,000 each; followed by tennis players between 10 and 20 in the world donating US $ 15 thousand (R $ 78.5 thousand) each; players between 5 and 10 would donate US $ 20 thousand (R $ 104.7 thousand) each and the top five in the ranking (Djokovic, Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Federer and Daniil Medvedev) would donate US $ 30 thousand (R $ 157 thousand) each. The doublers, between 1 and 20 in the ranking, would donate US $ 5,000 each.

Among the Brazilians, only Thiago Monteiro is among the 100 best in the world as 82nd place and would donate US $ 5,000. In the doubles, only Marcelo Melo, in fifth place, would be part of the group that would donate values.

Djokovic’s proposal, received by the players on Friday, will have to be voted on and must have the acceptance of the tennis players to be put into practice.

