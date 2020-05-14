Two months after presenting the AX3600, which has recently entered the international market, Xiaomi today launched in China a new router with support for WiFi 6, called My Router AX1800. Unlike the other model, which was specialized in IoT and therefore offered simultaneous connection for 248 devices, the new Mi Router AX1800 allows connecting up to 128 devices at the same time.

In addition, Xiaomi has opted for a radical design change, so that this curious router it has the shape of a tower. With this, the brand ensures, it has enough storage space to include a heat sink that prevents overheating.

With independent signal amplifiers

The Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 features a high-performance dual-band hidden antenna that aims to offer strong 360-degree signal coverage in both frequency ranges: 2.4 and 5 GHz. In fact, it includes two independent signal amplifiers high-performance Qorvo that increase signal strength by 4 dB, which, according to the company, should increase coverage by 50% compared to AC1200.

It also has 256 GB of memory, includes Mesh Networking support and supports the connection of up to 128 devices simultaneously. It is powered by a Qualcomm APQ6000 quad-core chipset with dedicated NPU and it is compatible with OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access) technology that allows the router to send data to multiple devices using a single transmission.

In addition, Xiaomi ensures that every time a new Xiaomi Smart Home device is connected to the network, it is not necessary to manually enter the password because everything is controlled from the My App (for Android and iOS), with which you can also receive alerts if someone connects to the network or set parental controls for children.

At the moment, the Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800 will be available in China and we do not know if it will reach other countries. It will be marketed at a price of 329 yuan (equivalent to about 43 euros to change), but it will be pre-sale from May 15 for a deposit of 30 yuan (about 4 euros to change) and at a promotional price of 299 yuan (about 39 euros to exchange)

