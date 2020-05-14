Despite the global pandemic due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, many tech fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the launch of new generations of their favorite devices..

In this context, Apple supporters surely are. Yes, the manzanita firm maintains its “aura” and seems to get more followers every year.

Over the course of the past few months, its CEO, Tim Cook, anticipated which will be the next equipment that the firm of the manzanita will launch on the market in the course of 2020.

While iPhone is its flagship product, the company founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne had planned for this year, before the pandemic, to launch a varied range of products.

Next, a brief detail of each of the products of the signature of the manzanita that are already on sale and, above all, those that are to come.

MacBook Air

At the middle of March, Apple fans met the new MacBook Air, which included as advances a better performance, a new keyboard and the possibility of owning double the storage compared to the previous generation.

This device has a price of US $ 999 or US $ 899 for the version dedicated to education (students or teachers).

New iPad Pro with dual camera

Last March also, the firm confirmed the departure of a new iPad Pro that would have the same design as the previous version but with the addition of a double camera on the back.

The new terminal also would include a LiDAR sensor, which enhances the task of augmented reality functions.

Simultaneously with the new iPad Pro, Apple announced the release of the Magic Keyboard, a new keyboard that allows you to suspend the tablet in the air and that, as a novelty, has an integrated trackpad.

The iPad Pro is already on sale for a starting price of US $ 799 for the 11-inch model. While, the 12.9-inch model is priced at $ 949.

On the other hand, The Magic Keyboard is worth $ 279 or $ 329, figure that varies according to its size.

The expected cheap iPhone SE

Last April, the manzanita firm confirmed the launch of the iPhone SE, one of its most anticipated products as it is the cheapest version of its current portfolio.

This new iPhone SE does not have a double or triple rear camera system like the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, respectively.

Nor does it include Face ID facial recognition technology or one OLED screen.

However, the terminal it has an effective rear camera, and the same processor A13 of the most powerful models for just $ 299.

A new MacBook Pro with known improvements

Beginnings of May, Apple confirmed the market launch of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a device that basically owns most of the MacBook Air news announced in April.

This new 13-inch MacBook Pro Includes Magic Keyboard, the possibility of include double storage compared to the previous version and the Powerful 10th generation Intel processors.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has a value of US $ 1,299 or US $ 1,199 for the version dedicated to education (teachers and students).

This terminal It can already be purchased from the official Apple page and in some distributors.

iPhone 12 with 5G and LiDAR sensor

The iPhone 12 undoubtedly represents the most anticipated device by fans of the firm, in principle, because of the rumors about an alleged design change and because it would support super fast 5G networks.

In addition, it is presumed that the company’s new flagship smartphone will have better cameras provided with LiDAR sensors, just like the iPad Pro version 2020).

The price iPhone 12, which it is presumed to be available in four different versions, will start at US $ 650, according to the speculations provided by different specialists.

While the displays of all the equipment would have OLED technology, then they will offer different numbers of cameras located on the back, sensor capacity, and type of materials intended for its construction.

Apple fans need much more time to buy an iPhone in Argentina Over the years, the Apple firm managed to create a true aura around the brand and, in this way, was able to form an immense army of fans around the planet. However, despite the fanaticism aroused by the Manzanita company, the conditions for accessing its aspirational products are not similar around the world.

AirPods X

This is what is called would be the next small wireless headphones of the firm.

Rumors hold that will be very similar to AirPods Pro, although will lack the noise canceling technology.

However, these devices would have the same design as the AirPods Pro and its internal modifications. Further, they would be cheaper than one of Apple’s current flagship products.

AirPods Studio

The firm also will launch its first over-the-ear headphones, which are called over-ear or over-the-ear.

These are hearing aids that they will be called AirPods Studio. They would be modular, the reports say, that is, they could be modified depending on the time of use (for casual use or sports use) and they would be made of metal with skin.

These models would cost about $ 350, price similar to that of other models.

Apple TV upgraded and a new control

Apple will also update Apple TV. According to rumors, the new model would not change its appearance, although yes would count with a increased storage and processing power.

It is presumed that the design of your remote control would have some tweaks.

AirTag, to never forget anything again

On the other hand, Apple will launch a new category of devices for “forgetful” users.

It’s about the AirTags which, according to rumors, will be small products to be attached (probably with a key ring or attached) to other accessories how the keys to the home or the same smartphone.

The AirTags would connect to the iOS Search app and will allow to know the exact location of the “lost” or “forgotten” device. It is still unknown what its value would be.

Changes to iMac and other Macs

There is a chance that desktop computers will experience a new update, especially the iMac.

Speculation maintains that the design would be the same although internal updates would be recorded, among which the arrival of new processors, better configuration options, in other aspects.

That is, it would be modifications similar to those experienced by the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro earlier this year.