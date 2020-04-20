SÃO PAULO – With trade paralysis in much of Brazil, traders’ organizations are discussing ways to reduce losses during the period of combating the new coronavirus. One of the alternatives under analysis is the postponement of Mother’s Day, which this year falls on May 10.

“We usually say that Mother’s Day is Christmas in the first semester for retailers. Keeping that date in May will cause a greater loss for the sector”, he explains Fabio Bentes, economist at the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC). “If I postpone the date to June, if we count on luck, maybe the situation is already starting to return to normal and we can reduce this loss a little.”

Bentes explains that the major concern with regard to commemorative dates is the lack of credit, insecurity in the labor market and low consumer confidence. “The government has announced measures to stimulate credit, but banks do not want to lend now for fear of default. Consumer confidence is directly related to the job market. The more secure the job, the greater the consumer confidence, and not there is security in the job market right now. “

The possibility of postponement is supported by other associations of merchants, such as the Brazilian Association of Shopping Tenants (Alshop). “As we do not have an opening forecast, we have been talking to the government to study what is the best model so that these dates can be changed without prejudice to the sector”, explains the president of Alshop, Nabil Sahyoun. “As 50% of the establishments are clothing stores, there is a great movement on Mother’s Day. If we manage to postpone that date, we will at least minimize the loss for stores that work with women’s products and maintain a good level of sales and movement. “

‘Data became secondary’

The idea, however, is not a consensus. The president of the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), Alfredo Cotait Neto, states that the suggestion is being evaluated, but it is possible that the change is no longer sufficient to stem losses, especially considering the extension of the period of social isolation to May 10, as announced by the government of São Paulo last Friday, 17.

“At the moment, we need to first assess how this new decree is unfolding and then determine what to do with Mother’s Day, whether it will be maintained or whether it will be changed. How do you sustain a stopped business for 45 days only with costs and without any recipe? “, he asks. “Postponing the quarantine is a disaster. We have to see what counterparts the government will give. There is no consensus on changing the date and, for now, there is no such movement in São Paulo, but Mother’s Day has become secondary.”

