With starfish, Galilea Montijo is a little mermaid in a swimsuit | Instagram

With a silhouette that has defined over the years, the presenter Galilea Montijo, shows off a great body in a swimsuit while floating in the waters between sea ​​stars like a siren, the television collaborator stole thousands of sighs on social networks

A perfect tan and a beauty that leaves no room for doubt was what she looks like Galilea Montijo in a photograph in which he appears with a complete set with a gray print and black stripes that showed his marking abdomen and her legs so acclaimed by her fans.

#estrellasdemar They do not touch, but just seeing them I was very happy, he commented in the description with which he accompanied the publication.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Arath de la Torre, Raúl “El Negro”, Araiza, Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Lambda García, and Marisol González, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, explained that although these marine species could not be touched, they did not miss an opportunity to capture them in one of your photo shoots.

Thank you for understanding and respecting them, they should not be touched or taken out of the water,

It can be read in some of the comments, among which there were also various and flattering dedications to Andrea Rodríguez Doria’s colleague, producer of the popular morning paper.

I love you beautiful, marry me, “Bodywer Gali!”, “Waooo photo, and waoo I love a swimsuit”, “All a goddess”, The beautiful little mermaid of @galileamontijo, what a beautiful place and what a beauty of a photo gali ” , “Good evening Galilea you are very beautiful”, were just some of the comments.

In the middle of a completely natural setting the “tapathy“she modeled her charms looking like a beautiful mermaid while offering her charms to the rays of the sun which made her shine in the middle of a transparent sea of ​​blue waters.

In the background, you can see some starfish scattered across the width of the postcard, very similar to the background that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco chooses for her multiple sessions on the set of Hoy.

Without abandoning style and elegance, Martha Galilea Montijo posed completely relaxed and with very trendy iridescent glasses, which protected her sight from strong rays.

The host of the Hoy program, once again makes it clear that at 48 she can look flawless and impressive leaving aside many women even much younger than her.

The beautiful snapshot that the famous Televisa member shared from her Instagram account was undoubtedly one of the favorites of her followers who reacted with 96,566 likes and several comments.

It was in recent vacations that the wife of politician and businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias, who poses on the crystal clear waters of the Sea of ​​Cortez, on her most recent vacation to Los Cabos, San Lucas.

It is worth mentioning that although it became one of the favorite postcards of the remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Hoy”, “Vida Tv”, “La hora de la papa”, etc., it is not the only one in which Montijo Torres, took the opportunity to show his sculptural silhouette.

Mateo Reyna’s mother, wasted her beautiful figure in various images in which she wore other bathroom accessories that highlighted one or more of her toned body areas, this while enjoying the warm waters of Isla Danzantes in Baja California, one of the destinations where you went during your well-deserved vacation.

Without a doubt, the talented and outstanding figure of television and entertainment in Mexico would live an unforgettable week during the past days that the Hoy production decided to offer him after celebrating his 48th anniversary.

The queen of fashion and influencer always manages to surprise with her charismatic personality and beauty, which has led her to garner millions of followers who chule her every time she uploads an image to their profiles.