With squares! Former Hoy driver boasts a new figure

With squares! Former driver of Hoy boasts a new figure | Instagram

Former driver of the Today Program He shared on his Instagram account that he is better than ever, this through a photograph in which Héctor Sandarti has assured that the diet works, since he already has squares.

One of the most endearing friends of the still host of TodayGalilea Montijo, used his characteristic sense of humor to show off his many squares that he has on his abdomen, but apparently this was not caused by exercise or diet.

The followers of Hector Sandarti They laughed a lot after observing the photograph that the television presenter and actor shared on his Instagram account, because in the image you can see him without a shirt, with a beautiful smile and something that stood out on his abdomen: “squares”, but many squares.

The truth is that neither the diet nor the training had to do with Sndarti’s photo since the famous one was placed near a window full of squares that gave him the reflection of the Sun, which caused the fun effect on his skin.

Wow, the diet is working !! Today I woke up with squares on my abdomen . Happy week to everyone !!!, The famous former host of the Hoy Program shared with the comic image.

Héctor Sandarti’s publication was shared a day ago and has obtained more than 5,000 reactions on the famous social network. The comment box was filled with laughter and people questioning whether he is doing the “waffle diet” because of the way his “squares” look.

LOOK AT SANDARTI’S PHOTOGRAPH HERE

This is the happiest side of the driver; However, the Televisa star has also had very hard moments, such as the one he shared a couple of months ago in which he said he was tangled up against his will.

Sandarti said that fortunately, in his confinement he met good people and after being interviewed he was released, another hard moment for him, because he did not know where he was or what to do to return home.

The beauty Galilea Montijo He also shared how hard that moment was in his life and that of his dear friend with whom he shared credits on the Vida TV program, which launched both of them to fame.

Currently, Sandarti is being part of the program Tic Tac Tic Toc: El reencuentro, on the Las Estrellas channel. The actor has only recently returned to Mexico and since then he has been quite active in social networks, something that his followers greatly appreciate.