The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, are preparing for the return of the NBA. The league is expected to resume activity on July 30, with a classic between the Lakers and their Los Angeles rivals, the Clippers. The end of the 2019-2020 season will take place at the Disney complex in Orlando, Florida. With 19 games remaining on the schedule, the Lakers command the Western Conference, while the Milwaukee Bucks are the best in the East.