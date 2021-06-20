06/20/2021 at 4:56 PM CEST

Kieran Trippier, a player for the English national team, assured that during his time at Atlético de Madrid with Diego Simeone has improved a lot, especially defensively, and that has served to mature as a player.

“I have improved a lot, especially defending. With Simeone I have matured as a player, I have gained a lot of experience. Have been two great years in the league“, Trippier said in a press conference organized by the English federation.

The full-back analyzed the last match against Scotland, in which the English were not able to take the victory.

“The result was fair and it was a good point for us. We have influenced the training in improving up and create more occasions. We can do better but we have four points and we have a good opportunity to qualify, “he said.

On the possibility of being classified as first of group, for which they will need to beat the Czech Republic On Tuesday, Trippier left no doubt about the group’s commitment to winning, even though that means facing off against Portugal, France or Germany.

“We want finish first and win every game. It doesn’t matter who we play against all rivals will be tough“said the Atlético de Madrid side.

In addition, Trippier influenced the figure of Harry Kane, who has not yet made his debut as a scorer in this European Championship and he was one of the most criticized players in the duel against Scotland.

“I believe in Harry and I know he is going to score goals. Opportunities will come to him and he will score goals. He is working very hard in training. Has made a great season with Tottenham. Without the ball he is contributing a lot to the team and it is something that people may not see. He is our captain, our leader. It’s not my decision to put it on or not, “he said.