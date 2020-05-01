▲ Brad Pitt during his visit to Mexico to promote the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.Photo Media and Media

The Angels. Hollywood is looking for radical solutions to resume film production, at a time when film sets are dusty and studio profits plummet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The film industry has been blocked in California since mid-March, when the authorities put in place strict social distancing measures that prevent any filming of film and television, since it involves many people, including actors, producers and technicians.

Even now, with the restrictions gradually being considered, experts agree that between the soaring costs of any production and rising legal risks, the industry is bound to change … it’s something that will take several months.

“It’s impossible to make a Star Wars or Marvel movie early tomorrow,” said Nicolas Chartier, Oscar-winning producer for The Hurt Locker.

There’s too much legal vulnerability and too much fear, also producer Stephen Nemeth (Panic and Madness in Las Vegas) agreed. “I don’t see a film like Dune or another epic film like Mad Max being produced. They are movies that require 250 people in production and another 250 extras. You couldn’t control it. “

Although California has been applauded for its swift response to Covid-19, the entertainment mecca has reported 43,000 cases alike, most in the Los Angeles area.

Insurance companies say they will not cover any further interruption of a production due to an outbreak of coronavirus on set: they are delays that would cost millions of dollars.

One option is for employees to sign a document protecting the studies from disease-related lawsuits, although there are questions about whether it is a measure that can be imposed on the big stars.

Replacing crowd scenes with computer-made extras is also being studied, but it’s something that would cost a fortune, Chartier said.

In my opinion, for great movies to ever get back to the point we knew them, you need to have a coronavirus vaccine, Nemeth added.

Moral dilemma

A temporary solution could be to take the temperature and test for viruses or antibodies to those who enter the set.

Social distancing in the studios is already being tested in Sweden and Denmark, where production in sterile sets has resumed, and hiring people over 70 or with health problems is avoided.

Steven Soderbergh, director of the 2011 thriller Contagion, leads a task force to explore similar options in Hollywood.

But those measures already seem impractical in America’s crowded film sets, and carry risks of discrimination with consequences that may be worse, producers Jean de Meuron and Elena Bawiec said.

The most vulnerable are technicians: illuminators, electricians, camera operators, de Meuron said. You can not impose the distance of 2 meters … the person in charge of the focus is right next to the camera operator, 5 centimeters from each other.

Studies could choose workers who tested positive for antibodies and have certificates, Bawiec suggested. But can that drive people to become infected on purpose, to have the virus and then become immune? It is a moral dilemma.

Filmmakers are forced to experiment with new locations, techniques, and even genres that lend themselves to an isolated world, with dramatically reduced casts and productions.

Nemeth plans to shoot a movie at her home in the Hollywood Hills, where she can host a small crew.

We could have hyper-regional, hyper-closed productions in Los Angeles. I’m doing it and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Chartier intends to make a very cheap movie shot by Zoom or Skype in which four couples discuss a murder.

The actors will be filmed at home, in their own clothes and without makeup, he explained.

The Hollywood tradition is full of heroic filmmakers who overcame great obstacles to shoot successful movies, but Chartier is not carried away.

The script is good and the story interesting, or it will be a failure after 15 minutes.

They send a letter to Congress

Nineteen unions applied to the United States Congress for tax exemptions to face the current economic crisis generated by the pandemic. The letter clarifies that they do not represent red carpet celebrities, but rather middle-class workers who are in front of and behind the camera, on and off stage, and who are the soul of our industry.

The unions’ claim focuses on a Fiscal Parity Law that allows employees to receive deductions for expenses derived from their economic activity, such as travel or representation fees. Such exemptions existed until 2017, but were removed by the Donald Trump government.

Unlike other workers, employees in this sector can invest, on average, 20 to 30 percent of their income in expenses related to the industry such as agents, managers, promotional materials, equipment and travel, “says the letter addressed to the leaders of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

“Although Hollywood is often associated with celebrities and millionaire accounts, the associations pointed out that the beneficiaries of the tax advantages would be middle-class workers who are largely anonymous and work on projects in the audiovisual industry.

