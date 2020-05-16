After two months of closure due to the coronavirus epidemic, Italy’s bars, restaurants, shops and beauty salons will be able to reopen their doors from May 18, with new rules of operation.

Based on indications from the Ministry of Health, government guidelines for reopening trade establish common standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but each region may adopt even more restrictive measures, based on monitoring the contagion curve. For entrepreneurs, there are still many doubts about how this will work.

In addition to the use of safety devices such as masks and gloves by customers and workers and the distance of one meter between people in line, the government protocol imposes on the owners of commercial establishments the availability of gel alcohol to the public, daily cleaning of public places and facilitating payments with cards with a contactless system.

“We are waiting for the precise indications of the Lombardy Region”, says in an interview to BBC News Brazil, Mario Chene, owner of the Berimbau steakhouse in Milan, one of the cities most affected by the epidemic, for 18 years.

According to the new rules, the calculation for determining the public capacity of bars and restaurants will increase from 1.2 meters to 4 meters per customer. The minimum space between tables must be 2 meters, or 1.5 m if the restaurant adopts acrylic separators.

“For now we only know the mandatory distance between tables, but not how many people can sit at the same table. For example, can two couples of friends have dinner together?”

The Brazilian food restaurant, for example, which before the coronavirus epidemic had a capacity for 90 people, will be able to reopen serving less than half of its customers in the same night.

According to estimates by the Italian National Confederation of Commerce (Confcommercio), the new measures will reduce the capacity of bars and restaurants across the country by 60%, which means 4 million fewer tables.

Chene says he has doubts, even, about the types of services he can offer to consumers. “Is the buffet system, for example, prohibited?”.

In addition, customers will be required to wear masks before and after meals. “The responsibility is mine if someone gets up from the table to go to the bathroom without putting on a mask”, says the owner.

But the main concern of the entrepreneur is with the health of the employees. “If an employee contracts the coronavirus, he can claim work-related illness. And, if by chance my employee dies because of Covid-19, I can even be held criminally responsible.”

“During the closing months, I continued to pay rent, even without being able to work. Barbecue cannot be delivered,” he says.

“The only aid envisaged by the government is an economic aid corresponding to 20% of the revenue made in the same period last year,” he says.

Table for two will no longer exist

In Rome, Tiziana Castelani is preparing for the reopening of her Capra and Cavoli restaurant. The site, which had 10 employees before the epidemic, will reopen with less than half the customers.

“The new rules on how many people can be inside and the minimum distance apply both to the inside and outside of the restaurant,” says Castelani to BBC News Brasil.

“If before we could accommodate 180 people at the same time, now we can receive only 50”, he says.

“The typical table for two does not exist anymore. Even if they are a couple, they should sit separately,” she says, explaining the distance between the chairs at the same table.

To alleviate part of the problem of restaurants in the country’s capital, Mayor Virginia Raggi said she plans to increase sidewalk use by bars and restaurants by 35%. The aim of the city of Rome is to be able to grant authorizations for the use of public land in a maximum of 24 hours.

Still according to the national protocol, traditional menus should be eliminated from bars and restaurants. The menus and the description of the dishes must be written on whiteboards, in apps or printed on individual leaflets. The use of salt shakers, oil bottles and other non-disposable containers should also be avoided.

“In addition to writing on slates, we are going to print the menu on paper towels,” says Tiziana.

In bars, customers must keep a meter away from each other, including to drink coffee at the counter. The use of masks is mandatory before and after consumption.

Across Italy, the bar and restaurant sector has almost 340,000 establishments and around 1,200 workers.

Conversation in the mirror

The novelties for the approximately 140 thousand beauty salons and esthetic centers in the country include an increase in opening hours, which may open even on Sundays and Mondays.

Early booking is mandatory to inform industry professionals about the type of service or treatment requested. Employees should measure the temperature of customers before entering the premises and provide a kit with an apron and a disposable bag to store personal items.

Hairdressers’ chairs should be at least two meters apart.

Newspapers, magazines and other objects that can be passed from hand to hand must be eliminated from the hall.

Hairdressers are invited to “privilege the conversation with the mirror and to carry out the procedures remaining behind the client whenever possible”.

One customer at a time

Clothing stores under 25 square meters will be able to receive one customer at a time.

The owner must ensure an entry and exit system, so that customers are not at the door.

In order to maintain the fitting room services, the clothes will not need to be sanitized, but customers will have to try on the clothes using a mask and gloves.

Other activities

The forecast is that sports centers and gyms will start operating again on May 25th, while the other activities considered high risk, such as schools, universities, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, remain, so far, undated. reopening.

