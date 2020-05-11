Recently promoted to Santos professionals, striker Renyer has progressed well in the reconstruction of the ligament of his right knee, broken in early March, while training with the Brazilian Under-17 Team. The Medical Department expects it to be able to return to lawns within the minimum period of six months.

Due to the severity of the injury, the recovery time was imprecise. The specialists at Peixe worked with the possibility of returning to the field between September and November, with relative chances of the boy losing the season, since in the calendar before the start of the pandemic of the new coronavirus predicted the end of the Brazilian Championship in the first week of December.

However, with two months of post-op, the striker has progressed well in activities and everything is moving so that in September Renyer will be released to return to the lawns. However, even with a faster than estimated evolution, there is no chance that the results will be so positive that the boy will return sooner than expected, since Santos doctors understand that such an attitude can compromise the entire recovery and even the career of the child. shirt 43.

The Menino da Vila surgery took place on March 11, eight days after suffering the injury, at Albert Einstein hospital, in greater São Paulo.

Renyer is the only player in the Peixe cast that follows DM’s daily work routine. Besides him, only midfielder Rafael Longuine, who belongs to Alvinegro Praiano, but is loaned to CRB, has recovered from a ligament injury in CT Rei Pelé.

With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Santos Medical Department has been operating on a part-time basis, with a reduced number of employees taking turns on a scale.

