with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie has a new trailer

(CNN) – The new trailer for “Eternals” is here.

The Marvel Studios film, directed by “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, offers fans a glimpse of the potential blockbuster.

“We have observed and guided them. We’ve helped them progress and we’ve seen them accomplish wonders, ”says Ajak, played by Salma Hayek, in the trailer. “Over the years, we have never interfered, until now.”

The film also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Brian Tyree Henry. The story features a battle against The Deviants, amid gloomy landscapes, full of storms and explosions.

The trailer ends with the group discussing who would lead The Avengers in Iron Man’s absence.

“Eternals” is Zhao’s first film after winning the Oscar in April for “Nomadland.” She made history at the ceremony when she became the second woman and the first woman of color to take home the Best Director award.

“Eternals” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021.