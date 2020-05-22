Ruby Rose’s departure from the Arrowverse surprised fans, and even directors of The CW, but there is already a list of possible actresses who could be Batwoman.

The resignation of ‘Batwoman’ is a great blow to all those who expected to see it in the already renewed second season, and more with the closure it had in its first installment.

According to what Rose herself reported at the time of publicly announcing her resignation, “It was a decision he took lightly” since being in a shared universe involved long hours of work.

Now fans are eager to see who will play the role of Kate Kane, and with it they have proposed to the actresses that they could be Batwoman.

Tessa Thompson, Newcomer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Valkyrie has demonstrated her ability to be a hero and work in both film and television, making her a good candidate.

Evan Rachel Wood, the ‘Westworld’ actress, may have the ideal opportunity to enter the world of superheroes with the Arrowverse vacancy.

Among the actresses that could be Batwoman one of the most famous names is that of Adrianne Palicki, who showed great ability for action sequences by playing Mockingbird in ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ and in an interview stated that he would like to return to the world of superheroes, could it be now in DC?

Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in ‘Game of Thrones’ is one of the options being considered and perhaps a logical bet in attracting new fans to the series.

But of all the actresses that could be Batwoman, the one that has been rumored the most is Stephanie Beatriz, who has shown an interest in playing the character, but perhaps should also alternate it with ‘Brooklyn 99’.

Would you like to include someone on the list of actresses who could be Batwoman?