Weighing heavily in the finances of the Old Lady, Cristiano Ronaldo could be pushed towards the exit during the next off-season. Unless you’re ready for some sacrifices …

Cristiano Ronaldo more than anyone contributing to the war effort against the coronavirus. After having given several Portuguese hospitals intensive care units to cope with the influx of patients affected by covid-19, the Lusitanian star did not budge when it was necessary to draw a line under four months of salary to allow his club, Juve, to stay afloat. An act of solidarity estimated at 90 million euros in total for the Turin institution, including 10 million abandoned by the CR7 alone.

However, this sacrifice must necessarily call others if the interested party wants to continue to evolve under the bianconere colors, reports on Tuesday Il Messaggero. The 31 million euros collected each year by the fivefold Ballon d’Or weigh far too heavily on the finances of a Juventus which, despite everything, will not emerge unscathed from the crisis. According to the newspaper, the Turin leaders have already scheduled a meeting with the player’s representatives to discuss this thorny issue.

A possible sale this summer

The Piedmontese general staff would consider three solutions: keeping the goose that lays the golden egg in terms of marketing – the preferred option a priori – but only if Ronaldo agrees to reduce his emoluments. Sell ​​it, for 70 or 80 million euros – a sum that few clubs are likely to invest this summer, let alone for a 35-year-old element. Finally Juve would consider extending the Portuguese’s lease by one or two years, which expires in June 2022. By smoothing out the wages that remain due to him over time. Just over 70 million euros spread over three or four and a half years and no longer over two and a half years.

