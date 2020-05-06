Although the start of phase 4 of the MCU had to be postponed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, Marvel is already working on new productions that will allow it to further expand this universe and it would already be preparing the presentation of a new heroine, so the ‘Ironheart’ series would arrive at Disney Plus.

Now that the earth has lost Tony Stark, after he decided to sacrifice himself to defeat Thanos, a new heroine is ready to take her place, reason why Riri Williams will continue the legacy of Iron Man and will become Ironheart, which will open the door to a new team of superheroes.

In the comics, Williams is an engineering student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who using parts of the Iron Man suit, makes her own armor and when Tony Stark falls into a coma, she becomes his successor, something we could see in the series.

Previously, a rumor had emerged that the series could feature the participation of Robert Downey Jr, as Stark would be the artificial intelligence that will operate the Ironheart suit And although this has not been confirmed by Marvel, the truth is that it would be a great way to return the character to the MCU.

Likewise, with the Avengers team decimated by the casualties they suffered during the events of ‘Endgame’, Marvel could present Champions, a new squad of superheroes which is made up of Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Sam Alexander’s Nova, Amadeus Cho and Viv Vision, so the Disney + series could serve to debut the remaining members.

This is how the series of ‘Ironheart’ would arrive at Disney Plus And apparently Riri is destined to become a relevant character within the MCU, since Kevin Feige previously expressed that, “if you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, you will probably need a subscription to Disney +, since the events of the new shows will be included in upcoming movies, ”so it is likely that this heroine will become the successor to Iron Man in this universe.