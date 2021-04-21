With retirement in mind, Chimaev says he is eager to return to the Octagon to prove that he is the “Mike Tyson” of MMA.

Khamzat Chimaev | Image: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

The return of Khamzat Chimaev it could happen faster than you think.

While the Chechen has looked invincible inside the Octagon, earlier this year COVID-19 prematurely threatened to end his career.

Chatting to ESPN, Chimaev, number 15 in the welterweight rankings, took responsibility for compromising his own health during the initial stages of his battle with the disease.

“It was tough for me,” the 26-year-old prospect told Brett Okamoto (via MMA Fighiting). When you are sick you cannot think of fighting. I thought, ‘I’ve been sick for a month, sick for two months, how long is this going to end?’ Now I am beginning to feel healthy, to be hungry. I want to go back and crush someone. It makes me fun.

“It was my fault,” Chimaev admitted regarding the episode in which he spat blood. “I was wrong because they told me not to spar. When I went with my representative, Ali (Abdelaziz), he told me not to do it, but he did it anyway. He told her he was just going to practice hitting the pads, but he was lying. I did three rounds and then I felt bad things in my chest. I sparred with a guy, I felt bad, I went home and the blood started to come out.

Chimaev made a name for himself in 2020 by adding a record 3 – 0, all by completion, in a span of three months, which got him a fight with the number three in the ranking, Leon Edwards, that never ended up crystallizing.

With his expected return for this summer, Chimaev believes he has a responsibility to remind everyone that he has the material to be champion.

“I think it’s okay (the doubts about his status as a contender) because I’ve only had three fights. I have not been able to show who I am. People still question my victories, so inside that makes me want to show them who I am. Smash everyone, grab my belt and show everyone who’s the best. Be the Mike Tyson of MMA. The Muhammad Ali of MMA. I’m going to try them all.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.