Still with no prediction about when the ball work will be carried out, the Grêmio squad continued their physical training on Tuesday at CT Luiz Carvalho, with the players divided into six groups, three of whom did activities in the morning and another three in the afternoon.

The sessions were held from 9 am, 9:30 am, 10 am, 2 pm, 2:30 pm and 3 pm, with players arriving every five minutes. This is just one of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And the athletes did aerobic exercises, divided into “lanes”, to keep their distance.

The day also celebrated the 25th anniversary of midfielder Thaciano, albeit from a distance. “My feeling is one of happiness, as I am completing another season and being where people like me. I am very happy to return to activities and see all the effort that the Club has been doing in preparation to receive us and this structure that is proportionate, this is of total happiness “, he said.

The work continues without the presence of the attacking midfielder Diego Souza, who tested positive for the coronavirus, and also Renato Gaúcho, who is still in Rio, as he is part of the group at risk for covid-19 for having recently undergone cardiac surgery.

With that, the activities continue to be commanded by Alexandre Mendes. The assistant coach explained that the contact with the coach is constant, looking for updates and details of the work. Thus, it helps remotely in the preparation of training.

“I talk to Renato at least three times a week, not only about training, but for our friendship. It is important that he has directed all the way that we have to adapt to work, to put ourselves in relation to the players. He seeks to know about each player, he is very strict and we are always updating him, even when we increase the intensity or innovate any type of work. His participation is also important in the sense of organization. He tries to organize, interact with the Medical Department and the professionals who are working directly with the players to seek the best for each one “, he said.

The assistant Gremista also pointed out that the focus of the training has been on recovering the athletes’ physical conditioning. “I evaluate in the best possible way. We have to make the maximum possible for the athletes, so that they do not lose their conditioning. We did the tests and they were at a reasonable level, of course it will improve. The athlete who works with a level of excellence needs to be active , in any way. Especially when there is a professional, of the quality we have here, to guide them. It is being beneficial and, for sure, we will have gains, ahead of this work, “he said.

