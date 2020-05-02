“Authentic, controversial, scathing, provocative, human, imaginative, sensitive, controversial, refined, irreverent, intelligent.” It was with this sequence of 11 adjectives that the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, in March 1991, announced that Nirlando Beirão would debut the column Galeria, in Caderno 2. “With all this, you can only like Nirlando Beirão. Without it , you would like it anyway, “continued the ad.

That was more or less how friends and colleagues of the journalist referred to Nirlando Beirão, 71, who died the day before yesterday in São Paulo after years fighting against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease.

Playwright Marta Góes, the journalist’s wife, reported her husband’s death on Instagram: “Dear ones, Nirlando is gone a little while ago”. Beirão leaves his daughter Júlia Beirão and stepchildren Maria Prata and Antonio Prata.

Born in Belo Horizonte, Nirlando Beirão had a long and successful career in the Brazilian press. He worked at Ultima Hora, in Jornal da Tarde, in the State, in Playboy, Veja, IstoÉ and Carta Capital, among many other newspapers and magazines. “Nirlando was very easy to write, a high-class text,” said journalist Sérgio Augusto, a columnist for the state.

As stated by the head professor of Political Theory at Unesp Marco Aurélio Nogueira, last year, the journalist went through every publication imaginable. “Your text has always been appreciated as one of the best.” Nogueira introduced the journalist to the pages of the book Meus Begços e Meu Fim, in which Nirlando combines his reflections on living with the disease and his research on a landmark episode in the history of Beirão.

“A priest grandfather who falls in love one day and decides to get married is an excellent literary subject. Nirlando grabs the fact and turns it upside down, letting a romanticized version of investigative journalism flow. He gives a show,” wrote Nogueira.

He continues: “Autobiographical romance, written lightly, a few hints of irony, a little bit of bitterness and realism in the face of the practical and existential effects of his condition, is a class of resilience. It shows that life is stronger and more vibrant than wants to make us believe the vanquished defeatism. Everything, in the end, only ends even when it ends, for each and every one of us. “

Before the Galeria column, Nirlando Beirão had already collaborated with Caderno 2 in 1986, signing texts for a few months in the Antena column, where he shared space, among others, with Caio Fernando Abreu. In one of them, under the heading E you didn’t even file, he joked about the journalists ‘and secretaries’ jobs:

“The booklets and the writing manuals lie when they say that the raw material of our festive profession is news. In fact, journalism is merely an exercise in patience. I was surprised by brooding over this idea, this week, when practicing reporter’s sacred mission: to wait, waiting in the anteroom of a big shot and, lacking what to do, in addition to biting my nails and being informed, for the umpteenth time, by a yellowish copy of Visão magazine, that Vicente Celestino died that week, I I gave myself over to the mental execution of an intricate mathematical operation, at the end of which, exhausted but flattered, I came to the conclusion that, added up all the flying hours by all the pilots of the Airline, they do not give my hours sitting in a flight room. wait. The number is unpublishable … “

