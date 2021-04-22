With red lips! Ana Cheri inspires fans to want to kiss her | Instagram

Being the model Ana Cheri one of the celebrities who has enchanted her fans so much with her most flirtatious publications as one where she appears with her Red lips, immediately some of their fans wanted to kiss them.

This increased the tension once they opened the Twitter image where she is wearing glasses and a schoolgirl uniform.

Ana Cheri She shared this photo on April 12, stating that since Instagram banned some of her photos, surely on Twitter she could show off her body in any way she wanted.

Read also: Anastasia Kvitko Swimsuit Highlight her enormous charms!

In the image we see her sitting in a corridor, wearing a jumpsuit in a skirt with red, white and blue squares although they are like crossed lines.

Upstairs she is wearing the same button-down shirt that she decided to unbutton it and tie it around the waist leaving her charms in sight.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

To complete her flirty look she is also wearing some black stockings that reach mid-leg and a garter belt that is hardly noticeable, so or more flirtatious!

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Several of his followers in the micro blogging service are grateful to him for sharing these types of publications, where his voluminous figure shows off.