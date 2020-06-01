This year agriculture will reap one of its best results in the field. If the gate is out, the impacts of the coronavirus on the economy are disastrous for the balance sheets of large companies, in agribusiness the year will be a record revenue. A survey carried out by the National Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) shows that the Gross Value of Production will reach R $ 728.6 billion, an increase of 11.8% over 2019, the highest figure in reais in the sector’s history.

In the midst of the pandemic, the expectation is that the agribusiness GDP will account for 23.6% of the country’s total – last year, it was 21.4%. “The high dollar and firm commodity prices have benefited agriculture,” said Renato Conchon, economic coordinator at CNA. The entity predicts that the national GDP will fall 5.8%, a forecast that can still be revised to a higher number.

With the devaluation of the real, exports became more attractive to the farmer. “In the crisis, nobody stops eating,” said Conchon. In the year that producers harvested their largest grain crop – 250 million tons – the expectation is that the performance can be repeated in 2021. More capitalized, part of the rural producers has already started to acquire inputs for the next planting.

“In this month of May, producers have already locked in the price of 32% of next year’s harvest, which has not even been planted yet. In the past, at the same time, only 8% of production had been sold in advance. In 2017, this volume it was practically zero “, said José Carlos Hausknecht, director of MB Agro, one of the main agribusiness consultants in the country.

Soy and corn were the great flagships of agriculture, explained Conchon. From the expected gain of R $ 728.6 billion, R $ 175 billion will correspond to revenue from oilseeds (up 13% over 2019) and R $ 90 billion from corn (32.9% higher than the previous year). Beef, on the other hand, will record R $ 139 billion in revenue, down 19.5% over 2019. “We will see soy advancing over other cultivation areas next year,” said Hausknecht.

With this scenario, sugarcane should lose space. CNA data show that sugarcane revenue will remain at R $ 47.4 billion, stable over the previous year.

Leaders

It is in the Midwest that agribusiness shows signs of greater vitality. A quarter of the gross value added (revenue less expenses) of Brazilian agriculture is concentrated in 165 municipalities in the country, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). At the top of the main cities with the largest contribution to the sector’s GDP are Sapezal and Sorriso, in Mato Grosso; Rio Verde (GO); and Três Lagoas (MS). At the end, the city of São Desidério, in western Bahia. Together, they accounted for 2.2% of the gross added value of agriculture in 2017 (last consolidated figure).

“If you are going to analyze it coldly, Rio Verde does not have the best soil and climate conditions in Brazil. The good results in the field reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of the region’s farmers and migrants who came from the South and Southeast of the country, who invested a lot in research and cooperativism here in the region “, said Ênio Fernandes Júnior, agronomist and one of the main farmers in Rio Verde.

In Três Lagoas, livestock is giving more and more space for grains. At Mateberi farm, managed by William Costa, the planting of the grain is advancing over the pastures. “We get a taste for soy, which leaves a gain of up to R $ 1,000 per hectare and returns a high quality pasture,” said Costa. The plan is to expand the farm on the farm, which has 31 years of tradition in beef cattle.

