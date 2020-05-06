Last Tuesday, Andrés Sanchez gave an interview to “Meu Timão”, on YouTube and echoed the controversies about the Corinthians balance, to which the THROW! had access and that was made public last Monday. To explain the deficit of R $ 177 million in 2019, he understands that there was an exaggeration in the number of athletes hired, which unbalanced the accounts.

(Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel / Ag. Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

In addition to the increase in hiring between 2018 and 2019, the Corinthians president explained that the athlete’s total expenses, that is, salaries, gloves, commission and value are fully accounted for in the year he signs the contract, even if payments are diluted over the next few seasons.

– I’ll say as simple as possible for everyone to understand: in 2018 how many players did we sign? Practically zero, this is “Andrés dismantle”, the team disbanded, sold everyone … Obviously the deficit is smaller. In 2019 you hired a lot of players, it is obvious that there will be a deficit, because when you hire a player, it is commission, it is salary, glove, image, everything, costs R $ 50 million, you are required to put R $ 50 million in the year of exercise of the contract and you will not pay this R $ 50 million this year, you will pay in three, four, five years, but the deficit enters the same year. So in the year that you hire a lot of players, regardless of whether they are expensive or cheap, the deficits are much greater – justified the agent. Andres believes that with the return of Fábio Carille in 2019, there was a change in style, and the coach asked some pieces to assemble the cast the way I thought football. This change in the project required a greater number of signings, which obviously burdened the club’s accounts with all the charges that accompany the arrival of a player. According to the president, it was the biggest mistake he made in this current term.

– The problem is that in 2018 we didn’t hire almost anyone, in 2019 we exaggerated the quantity, not least because Fábio (Carille) came, a different mentality, he wanted other players, I think only Marllon was not his indication, who already had been indicated before, the rest were all indicated by the coach, so it’s a project that you do. Some players have not done what we expected so far, but they may be going forward. This is part of football, not everything can be right, I think we exaggerated a little more last year – he analyzed.

For 2020, however, the situation should be different, since fewer signings were made and there was still the sale of Pedrinho, which will yield more than double the revenue from the negotiation of athletes in 2019.

– (In 2020) It was much less spent and we sold Pedrinho. In 2019 we sold R $ 45 million in player, this year alone with Pedrinho he gave R $ 100 and a few million. So a soccer team that does not sell a player does not close with a surplus. You have to take the last few years, Corinthians sold an average of R $ 120 / R $ 130 million per year, last year it sold R $ 45 million. That helps more, ”said Sanchez.

According to Andrés, it is possible to mitigate the effects of the club’s R $ 239 million in short-term debt (maturing in up to 12 months). This can be done with renegotiations, in addition the annual revenues are sufficient to guarantee payments. At first, however, the best measure is not to hire people so as not to take deficits to other managements.

– It is payable (the short-term debt), because you do not need to pay everything, you can renegotiate, but it is payable, Corinthians has R $ 450 million in revenue, it is not hiring a player, holding a little and selling. I took the club with R $ 19 million in payroll, today it is R $ 12 million, but it was supposed to be R $ 8 million, but who can handle it? I’m being beaten because I stopped hiring players, players of a more expensive level and you are charged for that. Do you imagine who is spending a lot and hasn’t won a title in eight years? (The solution) Is not to hire a player.

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão