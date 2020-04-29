Master of suspense, best director in the world in a poll conducted with fellow filmmakers to mark the centenary of cinema in 1995, Alfred Hitchcock had rules that he did not give up. He said that one should not start a film with very strong scenes, because it is difficult to maintain the same level and, in any case, with one bombastic scene after another, the viewer would be exhausted. He also said that it is better to adapt a pulp fiction author, because nobody cares about possible changes. Worshiped works generate expectations that are often difficult to achieve. In case of Indiscreet Window, 1954, Hitchcock subverted one of these rules. Adapted Cornell Woolrich, considered one of the greatest police writers, and made one of his most elaborate and perfect films. For some critics, the best.

40 years have passed since Hitchcock’s death (August 13, 1899- April 29, 1980). Four decades during which new technologies and new media changed industrial cinema a lot, as he understood (and practiced) it. The fact that he was a commercial filmmaker, concerned with the success of audiences, did not prevent him from being authorial, nor experimental. Hitchcock dared, and how! The cinema was never the same after the 1960 murder in the show in Psycho.

Rear Window, original title, is about a photographer, L.B. Jeffries. Played by James Stewart, when the film begins he is immobilized at home due to an accident. As escorts he has his chic girlfriend, Lisa / Grace Kelly, and the employee who runs his home, Stella /Thelma Ritter. Having nothing to do, Jeff improvises. Armed with a telephoto camera, he starts to pry into the lives of his neighbors in the building opposite. Your window becomes indiscreet, opening onto the windows of others. More than that, it serves as a metaphor for cinema itself. Jeff watches neighbors’ lives as if they were films. He looks, and the viewer looks at what the protagonist sees.

In the book with the interview he gave François Truffaut – Le Cinéma selon Alfred Hitchcock, released in Brazil as Hitchcock Truffaut -, the director analyzes this particular aspect of Indiscreet Window. As a representation of the cinema itself, the film turns the viewer into a voyeur. Lisa charges him for the commitment, Jeff resists. What he sees through the window are different forms of love and relationship, which illustrate his fears. The word may be too strong – your insecurities. There are the newlyweds, always in bed; the lonely one who sets the table for a guest who never arrives; the girl (of a program?) who receives men all the time. And there’s the Thorwald couple. The woman is sick, trapped in bed. They can’t stand each other anymore. They fight, and then, suddenly, the woman disappears from Jeff’s visual field and her husband, Lars / Raymond Burr, starts to leave the house with a suitcase. Jeff suspects that a murder has been committed and he is trying to get rid of the corpse.

To keep things in the realm of cinema, Jeff, as a director, turns Lisa into an actress and sends her out to investigate the crime in the suspect apartment. The (supposed? No!) Criminal discovers the operation and comes after the helpless, because immobilized, Jeff. Just a parenthesis – Hitchcock once stated that his biggest challenge would be to build suspense in a film entirely made in a telephone booth, the smallest space he could imagine. He never made this film (dreamed of?), But he did other concentration and claustrophobic ones like Festim Diabólico, from 1949, and precisely Indiscreet Window. Taking advantage of Jeff’s difficulty in locomotion, his isolation, Hitchcock creates a breathtaking suspense. The result is not only a great film, but also an elaborate conceptual work that, 13 years later, had a profound influence on Michelangelo Antonioni, when he performed Blow Up – After That Kiss.

In the English adventure of the Italian author, photographer David Hemmnings expands photos he took by chance in a London park, following a couple. He discovers that a crime has been committed, but when he returns to the park in search of the corpse, he cannot find it. Without a body, there is no crime. Antonioni was based on an original by the Argentine writer Julio Cortázar, Las Babas del Diablo, but card-carrying moviegoers will have no difficulty in identifying the link with Hitchcock. It was the second of three films he made with Grace Kelly. The first, in the same year, was Dial M to Kill and the third, the following year, Casco Thief, which Hitchcock filmed on location, on the Côte d’Azur. Grace and the director were honored at the Cannes Festival, she met Prince Rainier of Monaco, and the rest is history. Hitchcock went on to make great films – A Falling Body, Psychosis, The Birds, the sickly masterpiece Marnie. The last three make up his Oedipal trilogy, which puts the focus on psychoanalysis. As every movie buff knows, Hitchcock and Freud were born to each other and, with the keys to investigating the unconscious, films get better and denser.

