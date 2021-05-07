With Raúl Araiza? Former Hoy host reveals if he was unfaithful | Instagram

Infidels? The beautiful television host Anette Cuburu was interviewed by Mara Patricia Castañeda, who ended up addressing the topic of her stay on the Hoy Program, which is very controversial.

Cuburu spoke about the alleged rumor that she had a relationship with the dear Raul Araiza, which he assures was invented by two people in particular who did not want it in Today. The television presenter indicated that she did not have an affair with The Negrito; however, that anyone would love it since it is a “leather” and a “great guy”.

In the words of Anette cuburu The affection she feels for the actor is denoted, and she shared that she is very “apapachona”, so as there was a huge friendship there was closeness; however, nothing else ever happened between them.

Do me a favor, no good. Look, I’ve been in my career for 30 years and that’s the only gossip they have invented for me and the truth is that it made me laugh because as I’ve always said, hopefully, he’s a leather and I adore him, he’s a great guy and there’s no person that he knows them and that he does not adore him.

The actress also confessed that two people were very upset to share a seat with her since they felt that Anette “overshadowed them” and that it was these women who invented the romance, which she claimed, there was never any evidence or photographs.

We went on tour a lot with the program, we were together a lot and when I love someone I love them very much, I am very apapachona and there were two people who did not want me to be in Hoy, because it overshadowed them, because it made them shady.

Although Castañeda asked the former Hoy host to share the names of these two people, Cuburu indicated that there was no point; even when they sought to harm her and Raúl Araiza Herrera, since they were both married; currently both divorced.

The beautiful blonde was part of the Today Program ten years ago and despite the fact that at no time did he give names, many imagine who those people would be against him, especially after pointing out that they were two women.

It is incredible that women, among us, suddenly want to m … r instead of supporting each other and getting the best of us. I am a lot to cheer on women.

Anette Cuburu was very forceful in pointing out that these people were bitter and that they were unhappy because they were married to those who did not want to be; Furthermore, on the contrary, she is very happy and they will pay for what they have done, “not for me, for karma.”