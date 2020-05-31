Peixe reduced the values ​​of the Silver, Gold and Black plans and saw the number of partners grow even in the middle of the pandemic. Promotion, which would last until the end of May, can be extended

Even with the new coronavirus pandemic, which affected several areas of the economy, Santos saw the number of supporters grow. One of the reasons for this growth is the promotion of the ‘Partner King’, which reduced the values ​​of the Silver, Gold and Black plans.

Santos supporter partner program grew in adhesions even with pandemic (Ivan Storti / Santos)

SIlver, the most affordable plan, saw a 50% price reduction, dropping from R $ 27 to R $ 13.50. In May, the club extended the discount to the Gold and Black plans, offering a 25% discount and leaving the amounts at R $ 33.75 and R $ 106.50, respectively.

In February, Santos launched a membership counter that is updated in real time. With the beginning of the promotion, Peixe created a new accountant that shows the members’ adhesions since April 1st. Until the closing of this article, the counter showed 4,591 new members.

In an interview with THROW!, Santos marketing executive, Marcelo Frazão, commented on the actions in the supporter partner program.

– On a less visible point, but just as important, we have made a complete overhaul of the partner program. We have also implemented new practices in the area of ​​licensing and professional structuring of the Meninos da Vila school network – he said.

Currently, according to the ‘Sócio Rei’ website, Peixe has just over 24,000 non-paying members. 92% of the total are in the State of São Paulo, 31% in Santos and 27.5% in São Paulo. Paraná and Minas Gerais complete the top-3 of the states with the most supporters of Santos.

