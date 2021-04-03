with potential greater than 25% for the second quarter of the Ibex

Related news

The King index of the Spanish stock market enters the second quarter of the year after having added 6.3% gains. A comeback as a result of a more than disparate behavior among its members. Cellnex, Grifols and Indra they are placed like the listed ones better placed to advance forcefully in the next few months.

Investors are facing this quarter shift to a complex dichotomy in determining what moves to take to rebalance their portfolios. Either they assume that the economic recovery could slow down more than expected, especially in sectors such as tourism, or they trust that the progressive advances towards herd immunization could even accelerate the comeback in the coming months.

This question becomes more decisive if possible in the case of the Ibex 35, given its marked cyclical nature as a result of the weighting given to tourist and financial values. This is the reason why at the end of March it returned to the bottom of the European indices, as it already happened at the end of the turbulent and markedly bearish 2020.

Market favorites

With this scenario, there is a value of the Spanish index par excellence that wins more than in the pools of the analysts. Is about Cellnex, the same company that in the last year adds 25% to its graphics and has just announced a capital increase for 7,000 million euros to continue with its international expansion plan through purchases.

Of the 23 analysts currently issuing an opinion on the telecommunications infrastructure company, a large group of 19 experts opts for the purchase of their shares. Only four advise keeping, while not a single one invites his clients to sell. And all with a target price of 59.7 euros per share that implies an upside potential of 35.1%.

And the gap extends to 64% if the comparison is against the 36.33 euros per share to which the company has announced that it will place the new shares of its imminent expansion. All a claim against the fall of almost 3% that, against the current, their titles have suffered since January.

The second value of the Ibex 35 that currently has more bullish ground is Grifols. The Catalan company of pharmaceutical laboratories specialized in blood products has its consensus target price of 28.79 euros per share, which implies a revaluation margin of 29% compared to its current price.

Nobody wants to sell

In this case, the experts who advise buying are 15 out of a total of 20. A crushing 75% of a total count that does not include any sales recommendation. Although five choose to maintain positions without altering them for this second quarter, not a single one considers that now is the time to make cash.

The list of values ​​of the Ibex 35 that enters in April with a potential profit of more than 25% is completed with Indra. The technology company has room to rebound to 9.43 euros per share, according to the consensus drawn up by Refinitiv, a target price 35% more generous than the one indicated at the end of 2020.

Of the 19 analysts who indicate to their clients an investment strategy in the shares of the one chaired by Fernando Abril-Martorell, there are 13 who believe that this moment of portfolio rotation is conducive to buying stocks. Only three consider that the best option is to sell, just 16% of the total.

And the same in number and percentage for those who prefer to insist on their commitment to the company without making it fat or losing weight.

Four other candidates

Below this company, one more value manages to gain the confidence of analysts to point towards a price rise of 20% from its current valuation. Is about Telephone, which has a way to go up 22.2% to 4.62 euros, although it is only a purchase for 35.5% of the analysts who monitor it. For the majority, 51.6% of the total, is to maintain.

Another three more listed companies of the Spanish index par excellence manage to point to increases of more than 15%. It is also about the pharmaceutical Almirall (19.2%), the renewable Solaria (19%) -which in recent weeks has lost the favor of several firms- and the electricity company Endesa (18.7%).

While the latter is a purchase for 75% of the analysts who follow its path, photovoltaics is only for 46.2%. And watch out, because a growing 38.5% advise selling convinced that their comeback of 140% in the last year has already stopped.