With pistols, rifles … ‘Pueblos Unidos’ confronts the drug traffickers in Michoacán

MICHOACÁN. Organized in shifts, 3,000 men of all ages installed 54 barricades in Ario de Rosales, Salvador Escalante, Nuevo Urecho and Taretan, in Michoacán. At each checkpoint, at least 40 men armed with squad-style pistols, AR-15 rifles and AK-47 rifles are visible.

“We started a few and finally we all decided, because they saw that it was a good proposition to end all this corruption, with all this demand for money, what they took from us … that during the year they sowed it and at the end of the year they took away ”(sic), commented the commander of“ Pueblos Unidos ”.

They armed themselves to face the Viagras Cartel and thus end the extortion once and for all.

“We are pure townspeople, working people, people who are dedicated to work, people who do not like problems, people who are hungry, who are cold, who are hot, we are here for a just cause, we are not for a ambition… ”, said the commander.

Between Salvador Escalante and Ario de Rosales there are more than 20 thousand hectares that produce about 30 thousand tons of avocado, most of this fruit is exported to the United States and Asia.

The production of the so-called green gold makes this region attractive for criminals, so in the face of the siege of criminals, small and large-scale producers bought weapons and now defend themselves.

But the siege against inhabitants of the united towns extends to municipalities where there is a presence of the criminal groups expelled from Ario de Rosales, Salvador Escalante, Taretan and Nuevo Urecho.

On June 4, in Nueva Italia, an armed group kidnapped Raúl Medrano Álvarez and since that date there is still no information on his whereabouts or his state of health.

Some armed men picked it up in front of the New Italy DIF, and then what did they find out? Until now we don’t know anything. They haven’t asked us for anything. They haven’t let us know anything about him; we still do not know his whereabouts, ”said the victim’s brother.

The disappearance of Raúl, led to the blockade of the Siglo XXI highway and the railroad tracks, both streets connect the port of Lázaro Cárdenas with Morelia and the entire center of the country.

Medrano Álvarez is a native farmer from Tomendán, municipality of Taretan, where the group “Pueblos Unidos” increased its presence with armed men and remotely monitors the mobilizations made to demand a more active participation from the authorities.

“Here the people have not been helping, everything that is ‘Pueblos Unidos’ has helped us to demand the Government, but the Government at hand has not helped us at all …”, he lamented.

Raúl’s disappearance is attributed to an organized crime cell that, allies of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, controls the municipalities of La Huacana, Múgica, and Gabriel Zamora.

