FIFA has brought together 50 football players from today and the past to pay tribute, with applause, and to show admiration to health professionals who have helped save lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Among the participants are Pele and Diego Maradona.

The King of Football and the Argentine star are the last two personalities to appear on the recording, which also includes the participation of five other Brazilians: Ronaldo Phenomenon, Kaka, Marta, Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

FIFA brought together players from the past and present to honor health professionals

Photo: Playback / Fifa / Estadão

“Some of the greatest football players of yesterday and today wanted to come together and express their admiration for the heroes of humanity, that is, for all those who are dedicated to saving our society and ensuring its functioning, despite the threat of the coronavirus,” he says FIFA in the statement in which it released the video.

The top entity of world football also mentions professionals from other areas besides health, which have been fundamental at this moment all over the world. “In fact, health professionals and volunteers from around the planet are risking their lives daily for all of humanity. And, unfortunately, this crisis has also claimed the lives of some of them. Workers and volunteers from the public and private security forces, pharmacies, stores, warehouses, delivery services and public transport are playing a fundamental role in protecting our way of life “, he says. “For all these heroes: football thanks you, is with you and will always remember you”, concludes FIFA.

The campaign is called “We will win”. In addition to Maradona, Pelé and the Brazilians, the other participants are: David Beckham, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Piqué, Ji-Sung Park, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Marco van Basten, James Rodríguez, Wendie Renard, Zinedine Zidane, Arturo Vidal, Carli Lloyd , Yaya Touré, Samuel Eto’o, Lucy Bronze ,, Harry Maguire, Vivanne Miedema, Harry Kane, Mesut Özil, Luis Hernández, Virginia Torrecilla, Pernille Harder, Norma Palafox, Holger Badstuber, Ivan Vicellich, Danielle van de Donk, Pavel Pardo , El Hadji Diouf, Nicole Regnier, Bhaichung Bhutia, Charlyn Corral, Giorgio Chiellini, Michael Owen, Magdalena Eriksson, Alexia Putellas, Han Duan, Ajara Nchout, Fabio Cannavaro, Javier Zanetti, Youri Djorkaeff, Deyna Castellanos, Iker Casillas, Javier Hernillas Gianluigi Buffon.

.