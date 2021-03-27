With Pedri and Llorente: XI top of LaLiga exceeds 800 million in value

With De Jong, Pedri and Llorente

The top XI of LaLiga after the last Transfermarkt update reaches 810 million euros in market value and this time Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona are the most represented clubs with four footballers in the line-up. Real Madrid contributes two and Sevilla FC one.

The new most valuable XI of the First Division is 15 million euros more valuable than the previous one made last January, which totaled € 795 million. One of the novelties is the return of the Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong thanks to his revaluation. The former Ajax player replaces Real Madrid player Fede Valverde.

Pedri, Llorente, De Jong: most revalued players in LaLiga

20 Thierry Correia – Valencia CF – New market value: +3.5 to 6 M €

19 Jorge De Frutos – Levante UD: +4 to 8 M €

18 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona: +5 to 10 M €

17 Álex Berenguer – Athletic Club: +5 to 15 M €

16 Bryan Gil – SD Eibar: +5 to 20 M €

15 Emerson Royal – Real Betis: +5 to 25 M €

14 Thomas Lemar – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 25 M €

13 Ronald Araújo – FC Barcelona: +5 to 25 M €

12 Joan Jordán – Sevilla FC: +5 to 30 M €

11 Gerard Moreno – Villareal CF: +5 to 35 M €

10 Yannick Carrasco – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 35 M €

9 Mario Hermoso – Atlético de Madrid: +5 to 35 M €

8 Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad: +8 to 30 M €

7 Renato Tapia – Celta de Vigo: +10 to 20 M €

6 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid: +10 to 50 M €

5 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC: +10 to 60 M €

4 Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla FC: +15 to 30 M €

3 Frenkie De Jong – FC Barcelona: +15 to 80 M €

2 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid: +20 to 70 M €

1 Pedri – FC Barcelona: +20 to 70 M €

Pedri and Marcos Llorente, two of the great novelties

In addition, the Canarian Pedri and the mattress maker Marcos Llorente enter the ideal team for the first time after experiencing several increases: + € 20 M to € 70 M. Both are the fastest growing players in the update. This means the departure of the rojiblancos midfielders Saúl and Koke.

The Brazilian Casemiro continues to be part of the XI although his value has not registered any change this time, while the forward is again made up of Ansu Fati, Leo Messi and the young talent of Atlético de Madrid João Félix, who is no longer the most valuable professional in LaLiga after falling from € 100 to € 80 million.

Jules Koundé, first and only Sevilla player in the XI top of LaLiga

In the defense of three and in the goal, Atlético dominates with two men: Jan Oblak, who continues to be the world’s most sought-after goalkeeper and is the new ‘MVP’ of the First Division, with José María Giménez as left central, despite back down 5 million.

The Frenchman from Real Madrid Raphaël Varane is one of the pillars of the formation accompanied this time by his compatriot Jules Koundé, the first and only Sevilla player in the ideal line-up to replace Villarreal CF player Pau Torres. Both are among the most valuable center-backs in international football.

Jan Oblak new leader: the most valuable players in LaLiga

25 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

25 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

25 Lucas Ocampos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 45 M

25 Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 40 M

25 Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

24 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

19 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Diego Carlos – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 50 M

19 Pau Torres – Villarreal CF – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

19 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

18 Saúl Ñíguez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 55 M

14 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

14 Koke – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 José María Giménez – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 60 M

14 Jules Koundé – Sevilla FC – Market value: € 60 M

8 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Marcos Llorente – Atlético – Market value: € 70 M

8 Mikel Oyarzabal – Real Sociedad – Market value: € 70 M

8 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

8 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

6 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 million

6 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75m

2 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

2 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 80 M

2 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

1 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – Market value: € 90 M

Jules Koundé, who increases from 50 million to 60 million euros, is on his way to becoming the future most valuable defender in the beautiful game. The under-21 international with his country has already doubled his market value this season.

If he finally ends up being transferred for the amount of his termination clause, of about 80 million euros, the Bordeaux youth squad would be one of the most expensive defenders of all time.

This is the new most valuable XI in LaLiga.

