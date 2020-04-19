Roma players and coaching staff, led by the Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, announced on Sunday that they gave up four months of wages, from March to June, due to the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which paralyzed football competitions in Italy and in practically the whole of Europe for more than 30 days.

In an official statement released on social media, Roma’s board, which is currently in fifth place in the Italian Championship, says that “the players, coach Paulo Fonseca and his coaching staff have made themselves available to waive their salary to help the club to face the economic crisis that has taken over the football world since the covid-19 pandemic “.

The athletes also agreed that they will help pay other club employees who have been placed on the Italian government’s social security system. This is to ensure that they receive their regular monthly income. Club management will also forgo a percentage of your earnings.

“We always talked about the union in Rome and, voluntarily, we cut their wages for the rest of the season. The players, the coach and his commission proved that we really are in this together. The captain of the (Bosnian Edin) club Dzeko, all the players and the coach Paulo Fonseca demonstrated to understand what this club represents. We also thank everyone for the excellent gesture towards the employees of this club “, said the chief executive Guido Fienga.

Players from other clubs in Italy – such as Juventus, Parma and Cagliari – have also agreed to cut wages. However, a recommendation by Lega Calcio, which organizes the Italian Championship, that similar cuts be made in all first division clubs was rejected by the players’ union, which argues that those in smaller clubs are less able to have reductions in their maturities.

