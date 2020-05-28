BRASÍLIA – Amid the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the average interest rate on free credit fell from 33.3% per year in March to 31.3% per year in April, said on Thursday, 28 , the Central Bank (BC). In April 2019, that rate was 38.3% per year.

The data presented by the Central Bank are influenced by the effects of the pandemic, which placed a good part of the population in social isolation and reduced the activity of companies. Amid the lack of resources, families and companies increased the demand for some lines of credit in banks.

For individuals, the average interest rate on free credit went from 46.1% to 44.5% per year from March to April, while for legal entities it went from 16.6% to 15.8% per year.

Among the main lines of free credit for individuals, the overdraft is highlighted, whose rate went from 130% per year to 119.3% per year from March to April. In personal loans, the rate went from 37.4% to 34.7% per year.

Since July 2018, banks have been offering installments for overdraft debts. The option applies to debts over R $ 200. The expectation of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) was that this migration from overdraft to cheaper lines would accelerate the downward trend in interest charged to consumers.

Due to the ineffectiveness of Febraban’s self-regulation, the BC announced the limitation of overdraft interest limits to 8% per year (151.82% per year). The new rule took effect on January 6.

In addition to the limitation of interest, the data from this farm also reflect a review carried out in the BC historical series. According to the autarchy, the numbers started to consider the fact that some banks charge interest on overdraft only after ten days of late payment of the invoice. Before, the entire delay period was considered. This change meant that the level of interest on overdraft, in the new historical series, was lower in previous years.

The data released by the Central Bank also showed that, for the acquisition of vehicles, interest rates went from 19.8% per year in March to 20.4% in April.

The average interest rate on total credit, which includes free and targeted operations (with savings and BNDES funds), went from 22.7% per year in March to 21.5% per year in April. In April 2019, it was 25.0%.

Default

With families and companies struggling to close their accounts, in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, the default rate on free credit operations with banks rose from 3.8% to 4% from March to April. In April 2019, the rate was 3.8%.

For individuals, the default rate went from 5.2% to 5.4% in the period. In the case of companies, the rate went from 2.3% to 2.4%.

The default on targeted credit (savings and BNDES funds) went from 2.2% to 2.3% from March to April.

The data that considers free credit plus targeted credit shows that the default rate went from 3.2% to 3.3%.

The Credit Cost Indicator (ICC) fell 0.4 percentage points in April compared to March, at 19.7% per year. The percentage reflects the volume of interest paid, in reais, by consumers and companies in the month, considering the entire stock of operations, divided by the stock itself.

In practice, the indicator reflects the average interest rate actually paid by the Brazilian in credit operations contracted in the past and still in progress.

The average bank spread in free credit went from 27.6 percentage points in March to 26.2 percentage points in April. Individuals in free credit went from 40.2 to 38.7 percentage points in the period. For legal entities, it went from 11.3 to 11.4 percentage points. The spread is calculated based on the difference between the cost of raising funds by banks and what is actually charged to final customers (families and companies) in credit operations.

Indebtedness

Brazilian households’ indebtedness to the financial system was 45.9% in March, compared to 45.6% in February. If real estate debts are discounted, debt stood at 27.1% in March, compared to 26.9% in February.

The BC calculation takes into account the total debt divided by income over the 12-month period. In addition, it incorporates data from the continuous National Household Sampling Survey (Pnad) and the Monthly Employment Survey (PME), both from IBGE.

Depending on the methodology used, the debt figures are always disclosed with a one-month lag. Thus, today’s data are based on the month of March, when the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic on the economy intensified.

According to the BC, the income commitment of families to the National Financial System (SFN) reached 20.6% in March, compared to 20.2% in February. Discounting real estate loans, the commitment to income was 18.2% in March, compared to 17.9% in February.

