The Açaí Concept brand now has the Green Organic line, which offers açaí grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers and following practices that are beneficial to the environment and the health of workers and consumers. Açaí Green Organic does not contain syrup, trans fat or dyes and is an excellent option for those seeking health and nature preservation.

“This line comes to serve an audience that seeks an increasingly healthy life and is concerned with the environment. An extra option for those who like Açaí Concept” says Rodrigo Melo, managing partner.

The Brazil Organic Product Seal is given by IBD, the largest certifier in Latin America for organic products, which are healthy, clean foods that come from agricultural systems based on natural processes, which do not negatively impact nature. To be considered organic, the product must be grown in an environment that considers social, environmental and economic sustainability and values ​​the culture of rural communities.

In the face of the global pandemic, the brand’s products can be found in home delivery services spread across all cities nationwide, specifically in street stores. To learn more about the Açaí Concept and the benefits of açaí, follow the social networks @acaiconcept. To find out how to become a franchisee and be part of this success, also visit www.acaiconcept.com, or contact the Call Center at (82) 3317.9084.

Web site:

http://www.acaiconcept.com

See too:

Check out the new European club shirts

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

