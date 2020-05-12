Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow far from regressing, Disney does not remove the finger from the line and has confirmed that ‘Mulán’ will be released in July, As it was released a few months ago, however, it remains to be seen if the cinemas will be open by then.

Because most countries are currently in quarantine, various studios decided to change the arrival date of their main releases for the following year, However, the mouse company has decided to stay firm in its decision and next month it will premiere the expected live-action of ‘Mulán’.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Alley, the CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek explained that they expect high demand to see the movie, reason why they will be in agreement with the cinemas that will screen the film to take the necessary security measures, since it hopes that the cinemas will not operate at their best capacity to avoid contagions.

“I think it will be a staggered situation, as it will be in our parks, I think there is a lot of accumulated demand, since the spectators and fans of the movies want to see it”, regarding the cinemas, he said that “it really becomes in a problem only on Friday and Saturday nights, and to a lesser extent, on Sunday, so don’t push the boundaries of what would normally be seen as an occupation inside theaters until you hit those weekend nights and in that particular case, I think it can be handled, ”Chapek explained.

When asked if the company should have waited a little longer to release the film, he replied. “At Disney, we are a group of optimists, and I think it’s a very good release date for this particular title, the company needs to balance people’s anxieties about going out in public with the pent-up demand, “said the CEO.

This is how ‘Mulán’ will premiere on July 24, Only time will tell if Disney was right or wrong in choosing this date to reveal its new live-action. Although the mouse company already has everything ready for its release, it will have to wait for the government to decide whether to open theaters or if they will remain closed.