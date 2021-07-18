With only what is necessary, Livia Brito looks on the cover of a magazine | Instagram

The beautiful Livia Brito is the possessor of great beauty, which is why it is common for her to show off on social networks and magazine covers. The protagonist of The soulless surprised posing for a magazine covering the essentials.

The Cuban actress She chose for the occasion a very elegant black dress with large transparencies, which only had solid color in the most necessary parts to cover her charms and leave part of them visible.

The beautiful outfit of Livia Brito attenuated her small waist thanks to these transparencies and gave the photographs a lot of seriousness with the color black.

It may interest you: Shocking miniskirt, Daniella Chávez models from Disneyland

Something that is quite surprising in addition to her beauty, is that the famous woman looks quite different from the look found in the images that she herself shared on social networks, because you can see her hair quite changed.

It may interest you: “It’s disappointing”, Josh Peck disturbed by Drake Bell

At the moment, Livia brito Pestrana is shining again on the small screen alongside his former partner José Ron with La Desalmada, a production by José Alberto Castro.

It may interest you: Charms in freedom, Demi Rose models in just a mini skirt

The former partner of Angélica Rivera was greatly criticized for having given the leading role to the Cuban after a scandal where the victim was a paparazzi.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

According to Mhoni Vidente, the beautiful Livia would be seeking to be a mother and with that objective would be in a hormonal treatment that would cause her alteration in that situation; However, the actress preferred to leave that moment of her life in the past and not talk about it.