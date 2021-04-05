With only threads !, Alexa Dellanos becomes a bunny | Instagram

As a list for the magazine! This is how Alexa Dellanos has looked on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Easter. The stunning daughter of Myrka dellanos She wore her costume and used only threads to become the most attractive and naughty bunny on the net, ousting Lyna Pérez.

The American model seems taken from the famous magazine for adults in the photographs she has shared on social networks, in which the time apparently suits her curves and outstanding beauty.

Alexa dellanos decided to pose in different ways to welcome Easter. This beautiful woman used only white threads and two rabbit faces to cover the most essential of her stunning anatomy. The DJ also drove Internet users crazy by posing with a pink robe, which she stripped off to let everyone see her scarce disguise.

The daughter of the ex of Luis Miguel impressed even the beautiful Demi Rose by letting Internet users see all her curves and a lot of skin by using only high white boots, a headband with rabbit ears, small bracelets and makeup as accessories natural.

The Instagram star posed in a sober background to highlight her beauty and her silhouette, but decided to give a bonus to the networks, so Alexa Dellanos also posed from a quite natural and green background, to give the atmosphere of the bunny to the that gave life.

The first photographs of Alexa were published 20 hours ago and exceeded 90 thousand reactions while another session arrived 2 hours ago and already has more than 20 thousand reactions, including Demi Rose’s.

Something that netizens loved was the way the celebrity described her posts with “your bunny” and “Happy Easter from your favorite bunny “. Currently, Dellanos has more than 3 million followers on the famous social network.

Who also showed off her prominent anatomy as a bunny was the beautiful Lyna Pérez, who also befriended the threads to impress her followers. Lyna’s costume is quite similar to that of the beautiful daughter of the television presenter, so the comparisons are not long in coming. But the taste is broken into genres, who looks better, Alexa Dellanos or Lyna perez?