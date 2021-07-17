With only tattoos !, Mia Khalifa and her selfie in front of the mirror | Instagram

Only her tattoos were her accessory! The beautiful and irreverent former actress Mia Khalifa left her followers with their mouths open by sharing a tremendous selfie.

The Lebanese personality She captured her beauty herself with her cell phone without the need for any outfit, something that drove the millions of followers who could see her on her Instagram stories crazy.

From what appears to be her bathroom and with her hair tied back, Mia Khalifa posed on her back using only her hand to cover the most essentials and completely exposing the rest of her skin.

It may interest you: You notice others, Daniella Chávez neglects detail in swimsuit

Sarah Joe Chamoun He showed off his curvy figure to the fullest and a couple of tattoos, one on his back and one on his arm, the first simulating a bat and the second, some letters.

It may interest you: Wrapped in glitters Belinda said goodbye and opened her skirt

ADMIRE MIA HERE

Although the image quickly disappeared because it was shared on their Instagram stories, we can enjoy it thanks to those followers who captured it and shared it on social networks.

It may interest you: Shocking white swimsuit, Alexa Dellanos unleashes her beauties

The now influencer is one of the most loved women on social networks where she frequently shares content and has great spontaneity.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The former adult movie star decided to retire from that profession altogether and now has enormous success in other areas, such as her private content page.