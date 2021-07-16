With only strips, Jennifer Lopez shows off in all her splendor | Instagram

When beauty is so great that you only need strips! The beautiful Jennifer Lopez knows exactly what she has and that is why she appeared on stage with only blue strips that covered the most essential of her anatomy.

The Bronx Diva she showed off in front of thousands of fans with only transparent mesh and some blue strips that highlighted her curves to the fullest.

Jennifer Lopez complemented her image with her abundant, spectacularly arranged hair and her unrivaled dancing style.

That night, Alex Rodríguez’s ex shone like never before and showed that age is really just a number, as time continues to pass and she looks more beautiful than ever.

Recently, JLo He surprised by finally talking about his separation from ARod, assuring that he does not need a man and that he is in one of the best moments of his life.

It was greatly surprised that Jennifer Lopez announced her separation from the former baseball player and very soon she was seen in a more than romantic plan next to Ben Affleck.

From those images, photographs of the actors enjoying their love do not stop coming out after so many years of having terminated their engagement.