With only one top, Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves from the spa

With just a top, Chiquis Rivera shows off her curves from the spa | Instagram

With only a top! That was how the beautiful Chiquis Rivera showed herself from the spa, where she was more than spoiled by one of the people in charge of the place.

The followers of Janney Marin Rivera They appreciated that the singer will show a lot of herself in her Instagram stories while receiving a treatment.

The beautiful Chiquis Rivera is seen in the brief recordings with a black top only as a wardrobe and trying to cover the most essential of herself with a white towel.

To be more comfortable, Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She gathered her hair and leaned back, revealing her flat abdomen and much of her curves, in addition, her legs were the center of attention while being massaged.

Apparently, what the businesswoman was receiving was a reductive massage, according to her words; this to maintain the waistband that has been obtained in recent weeks.

Chiquis Rivera has received strong criticism after one of the most recent images he shared on Instagram where he can only be seen with a white sheet.

While many were delighted with her curves, others, such as Daniel Bisogno, assured that Jenni Rivera’s famous daughter is “past tamales.”