With only one sheet !, Lizbeth Rodríguez is recorded for networks | Instagram

Really maddening! Former Badabum girl, Lizbeth Rodríguez gave a real gift to her followers on Instagram by showing herself in her stories with just a sheet. The former host of Exposing Infidels shared some brief recordings in which he can be seen with only a sheet on top.

The now host of Infieles was recorded for social networks from bed and between sheets, unleashing the imagination of her followers, who would be happy to be by her side in that situation and say good morning.

Apparently Lizbeth Rodríguez sleeps with only sheets, that gave to understand the video that could very well be considered risque more for what they imagine than for what it is seen. The youtuber was completely without regret and greeted the Internet users naturally.

The YouTube star showed his face washed and also shared some of his beautiful skin in the brief recordings he shared and in which he told about comments on a video he had with one of his collaborators, will he be jealous Esteban VillaGómez?

Just yesterday Lizbeth surprised everyone by showing off what she has at home, the influencer without any regret recorded her partner from the waist down and the pants showed a bulge that social networks did not let go unnoticed.

The famous of social networks assured that this was the “business”, implying and presuming that it is one of the charms that Esteban has and that they keep her very much in love. Everything seems to indicate that VillaGómez is the love of this beautiful woman’s life.

Lizbeth Rodriguez it is very irreverent and criticized, but also admired by many. On one occasion she stressed that she has had many partners because like all women, no one should be left aside who treats you badly, who belittles you in any way and in simple words, who does not make you happy.

His most famous relationship has been with his former partner Badabum, Tavo Betancourt, with whom she was for a long time and that many imagined ended because of her infidelity, although everything seems to indicate that it was the other way around.

The romance of Lizbeth and Esteban was uncovered by a curious person who recorded them and uploaded the video on social networks. The criticism about infidelity for those who exposed infidels came quickly and the young woman had no choice but to explain that her relationship with the youtuber had come to an end long ago.